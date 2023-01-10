Florida residents can save up to 30% on rooms at select Disney Resort hotels from May through July of this year.

Florida residents can save up to 30% on rooms at select Disney Resort hotels, valid for stays most nights May 1 through July 10, 2023.

Save 30%

Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Disney’s BoardWalk Inn

Disney’s BoardWalk Villas

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Disney’s Old Key West Resort

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

Save 25%

The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside

Save 20%

Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort

Disney’s All-Star Music Resort

Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney’s Pop Century Resort

Save 10%

The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House

Important Details:

Additional per-adult charges may apply if more than 2 adults per room at Disney Value, Moderate and Deluxe Resorts, and Studios at Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts.

Cannot be combined with any other discount or promotion.

Advance reservations required.

Offer excludes 3-bedroom villas.

Proof of Florida residency required at check-in.

Valid admission and a theme park reservation are required to enjoy theme parks and special events and are not included in this offer.