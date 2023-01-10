Florida residents can save up to 30% on rooms at select Disney Resort hotels from May through July of this year.
What’s Happening:
- Florida residents can save up to 30% on rooms at select Disney Resort hotels, valid for stays most nights May 1 through July 10, 2023.
Save 30%
- Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge
- Disney’s Beach Club Resort
- Disney’s BoardWalk Inn
- Disney’s BoardWalk Villas
- Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- Disney’s Old Key West Resort
- Disney’s Riviera Resort
- Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa
- Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Disney’s Yacht Club Resort
Save 25%
- The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort
- Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort
- Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside
Save 20%
- Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort
- Disney’s All-Star Music Resort
- Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village
- Disney’s Art of Animation Resort
- Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Disney’s Pop Century Resort
Save 10%
- The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House
Important Details:
- Additional per-adult charges may apply if more than 2 adults per room at Disney Value, Moderate and Deluxe Resorts, and Studios at Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts.
- Cannot be combined with any other discount or promotion.
- Advance reservations required.
- Offer excludes 3-bedroom villas.
- Proof of Florida residency required at check-in.
- Valid admission and a theme park reservation are required to enjoy theme parks and special events and are not included in this offer.
