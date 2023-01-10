South by Southwest (SXSW) Conference and Festivals will be held in Austin, Texas, from March 10 – 19, 2023. A familiar face for many Disney fans can be seen speaking at this festival.

What's Happening:

It was recently announced that Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro will have a featured session at SXSW titled Creating Happiness: The Art & Science of Disney Parks Storytelling.

Creating Happiness: The Art & Science of Disney Parks Storytelling:

For nearly 70 years, Disney Parks has created happiness for millions through experiences that bring Disney’s beloved stories to life. Across its theme parks, hotels, cruises and adventures, Disney Parks has curated magical places around the world where a simple moment can become a treasured lifelong memory.

The Art & Science of storytelling is the secret to how Disney amazes its Guests and delivers memorable experiences.

In this session, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro will share how Disney’s storytelling techniques will build on its legacy of creativity and innovation for a world that can always use just a little more happiness.

About SXSW: