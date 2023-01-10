Mickey and Minnie Shorts Help Kick Off Disney’s 100th Anniversary In Blu-Ray Collection Releasing Next Month

Helping kick off the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company is a new collection of the original Mickey Mouse animated shorts, available on Blu-Ray early next month.

Walt Disney Animation Studios today announced that “Mickey & Minnie 10 Classic Shorts – Volume 1″ will soon be available to audiences to enjoy at home. This new collection gathers together ten classic animated shorts for the first time, including the iconic Steamboat Willie , and features all-new introductions from Mickey and Minnie for each short.

Included is the iconic Steamboat Willie, the first cartoon with synchronized sound, in which the character of Mickey Mouse was first introduced as a deckhand on a riverboat commanded by the tyrannical Captain Pete. Also included are Brave Little Tailor, featuring Mickey as a medieval tailor given a daunting task. In Mickey’s Delayed Date, the tardy mouse relies on his faithful pup Pluto to get him to a dance with Minnie. Hawaiian Holiday finds Mickey and his pals vacationing on a beautiful island. Then along with friends, Mickey and Minnie glide through a romantic date on a frozen river in On Ice. Five more delightful stories are also available in this legacy collection.

