New Marvel Nighttime Drone Show “Avengers: Power the Night” Coming to Walt Disney Studios Park January 28

Marvel fans will be able to enjoy another incredible experience at Walt Disney Studios Park starting at the end of January as a new drone show arrives at the park.

What's Happening:

The brand-new Avengers: Power the Night nighttime drone show will light up the sky nightly at Walt Disney Studios Park, beginning January 28th and run through May 8th, 2023.

The brand-new Avengers: Power the Night nighttime drone show will light up the sky nightly at Walt Disney Studios Park, beginning January 28th and run through May 8th, 2023. This new show will celebrate Marvel heroes while combining music, lights, pyrotechnic effects, video projections and up to 500 drones that will form an awe-inspiring series of icons representing the powers of iconic Super Heroes, including: Captain America Captain Marvel Scarlet Witch Shang-Chi And more



Avengers: Power the Night will feature a soundtrack comprised of some of the most iconic Marvel scores that have been specially reorchestrated with a symphony orchestra composed of more than 70 musicians at the famous Abbey Road Studios in London.

To continually push beyond the boundaries of innovation, the laser video projectors that are used for this show boast energy-efficient technology while delivering high-quality images.

In order to bring this show to life, Disneyland Paris has once again collaborated with the Bordeaux-based company Dronisos.

This collaboration has notably paved the way for the creation of the resort’s 30th Anniversary’s nighttime drone show Disney D-Light , which has been dazzling guests of all ages each night since March 6th, 2022 and was even named “Best Live Entertainment 2022 during the Park World Excellence Awards Ceremony” that was held in London in September 2022.

With Marvel Avengers Campus, the Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel, and the brand-new nighttime drone Avengers: Power the Night show, Disneyland Paris has become the ULTIMATE destination in Europe for Marvel fans who want to enjoy an immersive experience alongside their favorite Super Heroes.