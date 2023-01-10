PinTastic Tuesdays: Disney100 Character Pins Arrive on shopDisney

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today marks the second week of Pin-Tastic Tuesdays and the lineup includes a beautiful series of Disney100 character pins.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

shopDisney’s new Pin-Tastic Tuesdays

The latest arrivals to the online marketplace celebrate Disney100 with eight new character designs spanning Classic Disney, Pixar, Princesses, Marvel and Star Wars.

Each pin has a platinum-like finish with colorful enamel accents that are signature to each character. This presents a classy look and will sure be a treasured keepsake for years to come.

Along with the Disney100 selections there’s a new limited release offering, an Encanto pin set and Mickey and His Pals blind packs.

Remember, shopDisney won’t be announcing the upcoming drops. These will remain a mystery until release time, so be sure to check back often to see what’s new.

The Disney100 Character assortment is available now on shopDisney

Links to the first week’s offering can be found below. See you there!

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Pin-Tastic Tuesday

It’s a new week and that means new pins on shopDisney! If they haven’t already, now’s a great time for fans to start their Disney100 pin collection as eight platinum-like characters pins have made their shopDisney debut!. Each features a ''platinum'' metal finish, colorful enamel and comes on a ''platinum'' Disney100 card

Disney100

Mickey Mouse Disney100 Pin – $14.99

Minnie Mouse Disney100 Pin – $14.99

Nemo Disney100 Pin – Finding Nemo – $14.99

Stitch Disney100 Pin – Lilo & Stitch – $14.99

Moana Disney100 Pin – $14.99

Mulan Disney100 Pin – $14.99

Chewbacca Disney100 Pin – Star Wars – $14.99

Iron Man Disney100 Pin – $14.99

Characters and Pin Sets

In the mood for something else? You can still commemorate WDW 50 with a Mickey Mouse spinner pin, or join the Family Madrigal with two Encanto releases. And for those who love old school Disney, the Mickey and His Pals blind box series is sure to be a big hit.

Mickey Mouse Spinner Pin – Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary – Limited Release – $17.99

Bruno Pin – Encanto – $14.99

Encanto Pin Set – $29.99

Agustin, Julieta, Abuela Alma and Bruno

Mirabel, Antonio, Pico and Chispi

Louisa and Isabela

Pepa, Felix, Dolores and Camilo

Mickey and His Pals Mystery Pin Set – $17.99

Each pack contains two randomly selected pins from eight overall designs

Entire Mickey and His Pals Series includes: Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy, Pluto, Chip 'n Dale, and Huey with Dewey and Louie

More Pin-Tastic Tuesdays:

A surprise selection of new collectible pins will be released on shopDisney every Tuesday at 7 am PT.

The assortment will span favorite franchises like: Disney Parks, Disney Princesses, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars!

Did you miss a week? Check out or Pin-Tastic Tuesdays Page

Be sure to check back each Tuesday for new Disney Pin releases on shopDisney!