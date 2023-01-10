Brighten You Cupboard with Star Wars Geeki Tikis Featuring Black Krrsantan, Cad Bane and More

Cheers friends! Whether you like to indulge in heavy libations or find teas and trendy juices to be enough, you can drink in style with Star Wars Geeki Tikis! A new wave of the popular mugs have popped up at Entertainment Earth and will make a great addition to your cupboard.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- We love a variety of cold beverages, but don’t you think they taste better in a Star Wars mug? Geeki Tikis wants you to have the most fun as you stay hydrated this year with new designs inspired by The Book of Boba Fett and more.
- Three designs have just opened for pre-order at Entertainment Earth themed to fan favorite characters:
- Black Krrsantan
- Cad Bane
- R-3X
- Friendly droid R-3X looks like he did on Star Tours and not so much like his current gig of DJ-ing at Oga’s on Batuu. As for Krrsantan and Bane, they look as stern as ever in these full color mugs.
- Each holds 15-22 oz of liquid and maintains its trendy look in your hand or on a display shelf.
.
- Guests will find these Star Wars Geeki Tikis (and more) available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth.
- Prices range from $27.99-$49.99 and are expected to ship in February 2023.
- Links to the individual items can be found below.
Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth:
- Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link that can save you 10% off in-stock items plus Free Shipping on orders of $39+! Shop using our EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout.
New Star Wars Geeki Tikis
Star Wars Black Krrsantan 22 oz. Geeki Tikis Mug – $27.99
- 8-inches tall x 3 1/2-inches wide x 3 1/2-inches deep
- Holds approximately 22 ounces
- Hand wash only
- Not dishwasher safe
Star Wars Cad Bane 18 oz. Geeki Tikis Mug – $27.99
- 8-inches tall x 5 1/4-inches wide x 5 1/4-inches deep
- Holds approximately 18 ounces
- Hand wash only
- Not dishwasher safe
Star Wars R-3X 15 oz. Geeki Tikis Mug – $49.99
- 7 1/2-inches tall x 4 1/2-inches wide x 4 1/2-inches deep
- Holds approximately 15 ounces
- Hand wash only
- Not dishwasher safe
Coming In January
Star Wars Scout Trooper 16 oz. Geeki Tikis Mug – $27.99
- 7-inches tall x 3 1/4-inches wide x 3 1/2-inches deep
- Holds approximately 16 ounces
- Hand wash only
- Not dishwasher safe
Star Wars Mythosaur Skull 18 oz. Geeki Tikis Mug – $49.99
- 8-inches tall x 6 1/2-inches wide x 4-inches deep
- Holds approximately 18 ounces
- Hand wash only
- Not dishwasher safe
In Stock Now
Star Wars Boba Fett 13 oz. Geeki Tikis Mug – $22.99
- 8 1/2-inches tall
- Holds approximately 13 ounces
- Hand wash only
- Not dishwasher safe.
Star Wars Jedi Luke Skywalker 19 oz. Geeki Tikis Mug – $22.99
- 5-inches tall
- Holds 19 oz
- Hand wash only
- Not dishwasher safe