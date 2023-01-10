Brighten You Cupboard with Star Wars Geeki Tikis Featuring Black Krrsantan, Cad Bane and More

Cheers friends! Whether you like to indulge in heavy libations or find teas and trendy juices to be enough, you can drink in style with Star Wars Geeki Tikis! A new wave of the popular mugs have popped up at Entertainment Earth and will make a great addition to your cupboard.

We love a variety of cold beverages, but don’t you think they taste better in a Star Wars mug? Geeki Tikis wants you to have the most fun as you stay hydrated this year with new designs inspired by The Book of Boba Fett and more.

and more. Three designs have just opened for pre-order at Entertainment Earth themed to fan favorite characters: Black Krrsantan Cad Bane R-3X

Friendly droid R-3X looks like he did on Star Tours and not so much like his current gig of DJ-ing at Oga’s on Batuu. As for Krrsantan and Bane, they look as stern as ever in these full color mugs.

Each holds 15-22 oz of liquid and maintains its trendy look in your hand or on a display shelf.

Guests will find these Star Wars Geeki Tikis (and more) available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth

Prices range from $27.99-$49.99 and are expected to ship in February 2023.

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Star Wars Black Krrsantan 22 oz. Geeki Tikis Mug – $27.99

8-inches tall x 3 1/2-inches wide x 3 1/2-inches deep

Holds approximately 22 ounces

Hand wash only

Not dishwasher safe

Star Wars Cad Bane 18 oz. Geeki Tikis Mug – $27.99

8-inches tall x 5 1/4-inches wide x 5 1/4-inches deep

Holds approximately 18 ounces

Hand wash only

Not dishwasher safe

Star Wars R-3X 15 oz. Geeki Tikis Mug – $49.99

7 1/2-inches tall x 4 1/2-inches wide x 4 1/2-inches deep

Holds approximately 15 ounces

Hand wash only

Not dishwasher safe

Coming In January

Star Wars Scout Trooper 16 oz. Geeki Tikis Mug – $27.99

7-inches tall x 3 1/4-inches wide x 3 1/2-inches deep

Holds approximately 16 ounces

Hand wash only

Not dishwasher safe

Star Wars Mythosaur Skull 18 oz. Geeki Tikis Mug – $49.99

8-inches tall x 6 1/2-inches wide x 4-inches deep

Holds approximately 18 ounces

Hand wash only

Not dishwasher safe

In Stock Now

Star Wars Boba Fett 13 oz. Geeki Tikis Mug – $22.99

8 1/2-inches tall

Holds approximately 13 ounces

Hand wash only

Not dishwasher safe.

Star Wars Jedi Luke Skywalker 19 oz. Geeki Tikis Mug – $22.99