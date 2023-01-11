Disney General Entertainment (DGE) announces the writers selected for its 2023 Writing Program and names the recipients of Disney Branded Television’s Eunetta T. Boone Comedy Writer’s Scholarship.

Disney General Entertainment (DGE) proudly announces the writers selected for its 2023 Writing Program and names the recipients of Disney Branded Television's Eunetta T. Boone Comedy Writer's Scholarship, established in 2020 by Disney Channel

Now in its 33rd year, Disney Creative Talent Development & Inclusion’s one-year writing program is a highly selective initiative which helps participants secure their first TV staff writer assignments on a DGE series.

The program also provides participants with mentorship, advanced professional development and access to DGE’s creative executives, producers, showrunners and program alumni.

It has served as a launching pad for the many successful storytellers creating content for the Company’s broadcast, cable and streaming platforms.

The 2023 DGE Writing Program Participants Include:

Comedy:

Kevin Ramlal, The Santa Clauses writers’ assistant/script coordinator (Pearland, Texas)

writers’ assistant/script coordinator (Pearland, Texas) Maya Ayele, Saturdays writers’ assistant (Boston, Mass.)

writers’ assistant (Boston, Mass.) Nikki Kashani, AGBO assistant; former Liza on Demand writers’ assistant (Los Altos Hills, Calif.)

writers’ assistant (Los Altos Hills, Calif.) Sean Rivas, current programming coordinator (Glendora, Calif.)

Shawnee Gibbs, reality TV producer; J essica’s Little Big World writer (Oakland, Calif.)

writer (Oakland, Calif.) Shawnelle Gibbs, reality TV producer; Jessica’s Little Big World writer (Oakland, Calif.)

writer (Oakland, Calif.) Disney Branded Television’s Eunetta T. Boone Comedy Writer Scholars

Drama: