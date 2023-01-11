80th Golden Globes – Winners From The Walt Disney Company

The 80th Golden Globes took place last night (January 10th) at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, with the broadcast airing live on NBC and streaming service Peacock. While many awards were handed out, with an increase of awards to allow for more supporting honors to be given, we have compiled the list below of all the winners in projects from The Walt Disney Company.

Fans were excited to see a strong presence in the awards from The Banshees of Inisherin (which took top honors), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and ABC’s Abbott Elementary.

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary