Kennedy McMann and Felicity Huffman Set to Star in “The Good Doctor” Spinoff “The Good Lawyer”

According to Deadline, Kennedy McMann is set to lead along with Felicity Huffman as a co-lead in The Good Lawyer.

What's Happening:

. This is the proposed legal spin-off of ABC The Good Doctor .

. ABC has ordered an embedded pilot episode of The Good Doctor titled The Good Lawyer for March 6, which will introduce both McMann and Huffman's characters.

