Kennedy McMann and Felicity Huffman Set to Star in “The Good Doctor” Spinoff “The Good Lawyer”

According to Deadline, Kennedy McMann is set to lead along with Felicity Huffman as a co-lead in The Good Lawyer.
What's Happening:
- Kennedy McMann and Felicity Huffman are set to lea in The Good Lawyer.
- This is the proposed legal spin-off of ABC's medical drama The Good Doctor.
- ABC has ordered an embedded pilot episode of The Good Doctor titled The Good Lawyer for March 6, which will introduce both McMann and Huffman's characters.
About The Good Lawyer Episode:
- In The Good Lawyer episode, Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) seeks legal representation to help him win a case and puts his faith in a promising, young lawyer, Joni DeGroot (McMann) who has obsessive compulsive disorder.
- Joni is relatively new to her prestigious law firm when she takes Shaun’s case. Living with OCD, Joni has never wanted to be treated differently.
- While her symptoms take a toll on her personal and professional life, her attention to detail allows her to see cases through a different lens.
- Huffman will guest star as Janet Stewart, a highly regarded attorney and partner at the law firm with a fierce intellect and dry wit.
- A seasoned veteran, Janet has represented Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff) in several legal matters over the years, so he turns to her to represent his beloved protégé. But when Shaun declares that he wants Joni to represent him, Janet is forced to let Joni take the lead on the case.