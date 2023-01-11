New Details Revealed about Meredith Grey’s Farewell on “Grey’s Anatomy,” Airing February 23rd on ABC

Meredith Grey says goodbye to Grey Sloan Memorial on February 23rd in the winter premiere of Season 19 of Grey’s Anatomy.

What’s Happening:

ABC Grey’s Anatomy returns on Thursday, February 23rd, at 9/8c and the network released new details about the next episode along with a sneak peek during today’s TCA

returns on Thursday, February 23rd, at 9/8c and the network released new details about the next episode along with a sneak peek during today’s Ellen Pompeo ends her recurring run as Meredith Grey in the 7th episode of the currently running Season 19, which went on a midseason break on November 10th.

In a new promo video, embedded below, fans can see a brief retrospective of Meredith’s long arc on the show, followed by a clip featuring a champagne toast to bid her adieu.

This special farewell episode is titled “I’ll Follow the Sun.” ABC released an official episode description alongside the announcement. It’s Meredith’s last day at Grey Sloan Memorial and the doctors plan a goodbye surprise, while Nick confronts her about the future of their relationship. Elsewhere, the interns compete to scrub in on Maggie and Winston's groundbreaking partial heart transplant procedure, and Richard asks Teddy an important question.

“I’ll Follow the Sun” is written by Krista Vernoff and directed by Debbie Allen.

Grey’s Anatomy was created and is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes. Krista Vernoff serves as showrunner and executive producer. Betsy Beers, Mark Gordon, Debbie Allen, Meg Marinis, Zoanne Clack and Ellen Pompeo are executive producers. The series is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.