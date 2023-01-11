Omaha Productions and ESPN announced today that a new podcast titled Lead By Example with Bob Myers will debut on January 17.

What's Happening:

Omaha Productions and ESPN today announced that Golden State Warriors President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Bob Myers will launch a new podcast, Lead By Example , with The Omaha Audio Network presented by Caesars Sportsbook, available in the ESPN Podcasts library.

, with The Omaha Audio Network presented by Caesars Sportsbook, available in the ESPN Podcasts library. In Lead by Example , Myers will sit down with leaders from every walk of life – from sports and entrepreneurship to politics and entertainment – to share in their experiences and the lessons they learned in their journey.

, Myers will sit down with leaders from every walk of life – from sports and entrepreneurship to politics and entertainment – to share in their experiences and the lessons they learned in their journey. The podcast will debut on Tuesday, January 17, featuring a special conversation with Warriors superstar Stephen Curry.

The podcast will be presented by Caesars Sportsbook and live in the ESPN Podcasts library, which already features more than 35 original shows and is available on all podcast distribution platforms.

Omaha will also produce full-length video versions of each podcast for ESPN’s YouTube channel.

All proceeds from the podcast will be donated to the Warriors Community Foundation. The Warriors Community Foundation supports education and youth development to promote thriving students, schools, and communities.

Myers serves on its board of directors and is a two-time NBA Executive of the Year Award winner and has helped build a team that has won four (4) NBA championships in the last eight years.

Featured Guests Will Include:

The Walt Disney Company CEO Robert A. Iger

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver

California Governor Gavin Newsom

Las Vegas Aces Head Coach Becky Hammon

Mike “Coach K” Krzyzewski

Golden State Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr

Basketball Hall Of Famer Charles Barkley

WNBA legend Maya Moore Irons

What They're Saying: