“Schoolhouse Rock! 50th Anniversary Singalong!” to Feature Performances by The Muppets, Black Eyed Peas, Shaquille O’Neal, and More!

ABC is taking families back to school on February 1st with Schoolhouse Rock! 50th Anniversary Singalong!

What’s Happening:

ABC just announced the fifth installment of the successful “Singalong” franchise that began in 2016, this time celebrating the 50th anniversary of Schoolhouse Rock!

The news was shared ahead of the network’s day or presentations at TCA

Ryan Seacrest returns as host for the event, which airs Wednesday, February 1st, at 8/7c. The special will be available to stream the next day on Hulu Disney+

The full lineup of performers and songs include: Black Eyed Peas – “Three Is A Magic Number” Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert – “Figure 8″ Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen – “I'm Just a Bill” Julianne Hough – “Interplanet Janet” The Muppets & Fortune Feimster – “Unpack Your Adjectives” NE-YO – “Verb: That's What’s Happening” Raven Symoné and Kal Penn – “Interjections” Retta – “Ready or Not, Here I Come” Shaquille O'Neal and Boys & Girls Club of Atlanta – “Conjunction Junction” Stars from Disney’s Broadway and touring productions – “A Noun is a Person, Place or Thing”

“A Noun is a Person, Place or Thing” will be performed by the stars from Disney’s Broadway productions of Aladdin and The Lion King (Michael Maliakel, Bonita Hamilton, and Mduduzi Madela), The North American Tour of Aladdin (Marcus M. Martin), the original Broadway cast of Newsies (Kara Lindsay), and The Paper Mill Playhouse production of Hercules (Charity Dawson).

and (Michael Maliakel, Bonita Hamilton, and Mduduzi Madela), The North American Tour of (Marcus M. Martin), the original Broadway cast of (Kara Lindsay), and The Paper Mill Playhouse production of (Charity Dawson). The Disney Family Singalong premiered in April 2020 as TV’s highest-rated show among Adults 18-49 on any network on any night since ABC’s 2020 broadcast of The Oscars

premiered in April 2020 as TV’s highest-rated show among Adults 18-49 on any network on any night since ABC’s 2020 broadcast of The four editions of the Family Singalongs drew in a combined 34.3 million Total Viewers after 35 days of delayed viewing on linear and digital platforms.

drew in a combined 34.3 million Total Viewers after 35 days of delayed viewing on linear and digital platforms. Schoolhouse Rock! 50th Anniversary Singalong is produced by Done+Dusted in association with Walt Disney Television Alternative. Executive producers include RJ Durell, Ashley Edens, Nick Florez and Katy Mullan.

is produced by Done+Dusted in association with Walt Disney Television Alternative. Executive producers include RJ Durell, Ashley Edens, Nick Florez and Katy Mullan. Shorts from the original Schoolhouse Rock! Series are streaming on Disney+.