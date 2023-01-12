Decorate Your Disney Display Case with Charming Character Figures from Enesco

Fans love to share their Disney obsession with friends and family and one of the ways to do that is with decorative figurines. A series of beautiful collectibles from Enesco present a variety of favorite characters in fun and cheerful poses guaranteed to make anyone smile.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Bring the charm and whimsy of Disney’s many films to your display case with delightful figurines from Enesco.

The assortment spans classic movie characters, popular icons and even a few memorable moments featuring: The Aristocats Sleeping Beauty Mickey and Friends Disney Princesses Lilo and Stitch Oswald the Lucky Rabbit

The figures are available in various sizes ranging with mini figures coming in at 3 1/2-inches and full size options up to 17-inches tall.

This also means the price points vary greatly to appeal to many different budgets. Fans will pay between $24.99-$239.99.

Guests can find Disney Enesco collectibles available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth

Items are expected to ship between June and September 2023.

Items are expected to ship between June and September 2023. Links to the individual items can be found below.

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth

**Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link! Shop using our ​​EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout: Save 10% on in-stock items and Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $39+.**

Storybook Figurines

Rediscover a beloved Disney story thanks to these artistic figurines from Enesco.

Disney Traditions Aristocats Storybook Statue – $99.99

Disney Traditions Sleeping Beauty Prince Phillip and Maleficent Battle Statue – $99.99

Cute Couples

Commemorate the love of iconic Disney couples and celebrate your story through these lovely figures.

Disney Traditions Snow White and Prince Statue – $94.99

Disney Traditions The Little Mermaid Ariel and Eric Statue – $94.99

Disney Showcase Mickey and Minnie Mouse Holiday Statue – $84.99

Just for Fun

A little bit wicked, a little bit silly and entirely awesome! You can’t go wrong with these delightful figures.

Disney Traditions Hercules Hades with Pain and Panic Statue – $99.99

Disney Traditions Disney Princesses in Front of Castle Statue – $214.99

Disney Traditions Lilo & Stitch Scrump Mini-Statue – $25.99

Disney Showcase Lilo & Stitch Hawaiian Stitch Statue – $64.99

Classic Characters

We love Disney’s classic characters! Add Oswald, Bambi, Pooh and Dumbo to your display case and make yourself smile every time you spot them.

Disney Traditions Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Statue – $25.99

Disney Traditions Bambi in Snow Statue – $34.99

Disney Showcase Winnie the Pooh Mini-Figure – $24.99

Disney Showcase Dumbo Mini-Figure – $24.99