Former President of Walt Disney Imagineering Bob Weis Will Become the New Global Immersive Experience Design Leader for Gensler

Today it was announced that former President of Walt Disney Imagineering, Bob Weis, is joining Gensler.

What's Happening:

Gensler announced today that former President of Walt Disney Imagineering Bob Weis is joining the global architecture and design firm as Global Immersive Experience Design Leader.

A visionary within the entertainment industry, Weis brings to Gensler more than 30 years of leadership creating, designing, and developing some of Disney’s most iconic projects around the globe.

As people emerge from the global pandemic, demand is greater than ever for engaging, immersive experiences and more meaningful human connections.

Weis’ experience in pioneering large-scale groundbreaking and story-driven experiences further expands Gensler’s ability to drive design innovation, offering transformative value to the firm’s more than 4,000 global clients as they look for opportunities to bring people together in new and exciting ways.

During his time at Disney, Weis led more than 200 major projects around the world with a capital value of more than $30 billion.

From the U.S. to Shanghai, Tokyo to Paris, Weis’ design and innovation imprint has been indelibly left on theme parks, attractions and rides, resorts, and cruise ships. He has also consulted with major clients including Smithsonian, National Geographic, NASA, and the United States Navy, among others. Bob has received numerous industry accolades and awards and remains closely connected to his Disney roots.

In his new role, Weis will collaborate with Gensler’s global leadership platform to envision and bring to life unique experiences for clients across a variety of industries where the firm is immersed – from entertainment, lifestyle, hospitality, retail, sports, mixed-use, and cultural institutions to wellness and workplace.

What They're Saying: