FX Releases Trailer for Sixth and Final Season of “Snowfall”

With a little over a month left until the premiere of the sixth and final season of Snowfall, FX has released a trailer for the series.

This was how crack began. Over the course of five seasons, FX’s Snowfall has chronicled how an off-the-books CIA operation contributed to the destruction rock cocaine leveled upon the vibrant community of South Central L.A.

It's October 1986 in this sixth and final season, as civil war threatens to destroy the Saint family. Franklin (Damson Idris) is desperate, forced to rob his Aunt Louie (Angela Lewis) and Uncle Jerome (Amin Joseph) after being wiped out by former CIA officer Teddy McDonald (Carter Hudson). Meanwhile, Louie has taken over Franklin's role as Teddy's sole buyer, undercutting her nephew and creating a competing empire in the process.

The premiere will include the first two episodes of the 10-episode final season.

Snowfall will be available on Disney+

will be available on Franklin is now faced with losing everyone he loves and everything he’s built, and coming through it all will mean out-maneuvering the KGB, the DEA and the CIA, as well as avoiding the LAPD’s fully militarized, fully corrupt, C.R.A.S.H units.

When everyone has their backs against the wall, who will they become in order to survive?

Check out the new trailer for the final season of Snowfall below: