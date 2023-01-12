Disney families heading out for adventure in 2023 can plan for days of fun and stay organized at the same time with new Mickey Mouse travel accessories from Petunia Pickle Bottom!

What’s Happening:

Petunia Pickle Bottom is helping families stay organized and trendy with their practical—and cute—duffle bags, backpacks and storage caddies designed for whatever life holds! Best of all they’ve teamed up with Disney so their travel essentials have a touch of magic too.

The brand recently launched the Mickey & Friends Good Times Collection

Speaking of the gang, Mickey Mouse can be spotted alongside Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy and Pluto on the playful pattern that spans seven products, some of which are mix and match for added flexibility. The series includes: Trek Overnight Tote Method Backpack Inter-Mix Storage Caddy Max Pixel Storage Insert Organizer Zip Pouches Packing Cube Set Wander Stroller Caddy



The entire Mickey & Friends Good Times Collection is available now on the Petunia Pickle Bottom website

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Mickey & Friends Good Times Collection

You don’t have to be visiting a Disney resort to travel with Disney essentials! These Petunia Pickle Bottom accessories share the joy of your favorite characters no matter the destination.

Trek Overnight Tote

Trek is designed for easy organization. A wide open zipper reveals a large main space and intuitive pockets. Meets carry on luggage requirements of major airlines, and fits in most overhead bins.

Trek Overnight Travel & Hospital Bag in Disney Mickey & Friends Good Times Collection – $215

Method Backpack

The Method Backpack features 10 thoughtfully placed pockets for perfect packing. Four internal pockets make for easy organization. Two zipped pockets on the bag's exterior are felt-lined for your mobile phones or tech. Plus, four bottle ready external pockets.



Method Backpack in Disney Mickey & Friends Good Times Collection – $169

Inter-Mix Storage Caddy

The Inter-Mix Organizer & Storage Caddy keeps everything in its place and at the ready wherever it goes.

Inter-Mix Organizer & Storage Caddy in Disney Mickey & Friends Good Times Collection – $99

Max Pixel

Lightweight and designed to hold essentials of varying sizes, they’re versatile for storage or to add to any bag, and can be carried alone, or as part of a customized Inter-Mix system.

Max Pixel in Disney Mickey & Friends Good Times Collection – $21

Packing Cube Set

These thoughtfully designed pixels feature mesh tops for easy visibility and handles so you can grab and go. It's packing made perfect.

Packing Cube Set in Disney Mickey & Friends Good Times Collection – $42

Organizer Trio

The perfect places for both important things and assorted odds and ends, our Organizer Trio will keep necessities at your fingertips, while organizing the bits and baubles that often end up at the bottom of the bags.

Organizer Trio in Disney Mickey & Friends Good Times Collection – $44

Wander Stroller Caddy

Smartly designed compartments, insulated cup holders, and a hidden fold-out pocket keep your essentials neatly organized and at-the-ready.

Wander Stroller Caddy in Disney Mickey & Friends Good Times Collection – $54.00