Super Nintendo World Added to the Universal Studios Hollywood App

Ahead of the quickly approaching opening of Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood, the elements of the new area have been added to the park’s app.
What’s Happening:
- Super Nintendo World is set to open on February 17th, with Pass Member previews taking place beginning January 29th.
- Ahead of the previews and opening, Super Nintendo World has been added to the Universal Studios Hollywood app.
- From the app’s homepage, you can access the Super Nintendo World portal, which has the ability to add your Power-Up Band, check the leaderboard, and also features a full map of the area, done in classic Nintendo style.
- Elsewhere, on the app, the individual pages are up for every element of Super Nintendo World, including:
- Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge
- Toadstool Cafe
- 1-UP Factory
- Information on Virtual Line Reservations
- Our own Mike Celestino recently got to take a walk through Super Nintendo World and offered up his initial impressions from the land.
- Super Nintendo World opens February 17th at Universal Studios Hollywood.