What to See and Do Before or After Your Next Disney Cruise in New Orleans

New Orleans is home to such a unique culture, with jazz music and delicious food, just to name a couple of things.

In February and March of 2023, it will also be home to the Disney Magic for the first time.

While Disney Cruise Line

Here are some ideas on what to see before or after four, five, and six night sailings to tropical locales in the Western Caribbean.

Must Do’s:

From beignets to gumbo to po’boys … it’s hard to decide what to try first in New Orleans. One thing is for sure – there’s no shortage of delicious food in the heart of New Orleans, and that doesn’t change when you board the ship. Once on the Disney Magic, your family will be able to experience three family dining venues with appetizing menus, including Rapunzel’s Royal Table, an idyllic and enchanting restaurant exclusive to the Disney Magic that transports guests to the kingdom of Corona for an evening of music and interactive fun. Look and Learn: New Orleans is a city rich with history, and there are many ways your family can learn all about it. The Louisiana State Museum and the Backstreet Cultural Museum provide a glimpse into the city’s past, while the Louisiana Children’s Museum is a great place for little ones to play and learn. On board the Disney Magic, kids can continue to expand their horizons as they participate in engaging youth activities in spaces designed just for them like Andy’s Room or Marvel

New Orleans is a city rich with history, and there are many ways your family can learn all about it. The Louisiana State Museum and the Backstreet Cultural Museum provide a glimpse into the city’s past, while the Louisiana Children’s Museum is a great place for little ones to play and learn. On board the Disney Magic, kids can continue to expand their horizons as they participate in engaging youth activities in spaces designed just for them like Andy’s Room or Sing and Smile: If you spend a day in New Orleans, you can’t leave without hearing some jazz music! Whether you pay a visit to the New Orleans Jazz Historical Park or wander around the festive streets of the French Quarter, keep your ear out for those signature tunes. The musical magic doesn’t stop once you’re on the Disney Magic as well, with three Broadway-style shows (including “Tangled: The Musical,” performed exclusively aboard this ship), a Pirates in the Caribbean deck party and live music daily during your voyage.

If you spend a day in New Orleans, you can’t leave without hearing some jazz music! Whether you pay a visit to the New Orleans Jazz Historical Park or wander around the festive streets of the French Quarter, keep your ear out for those signature tunes. The musical magic doesn’t stop once you’re on the Disney Magic as well, with three Broadway-style shows (including “Tangled: The Musical,” performed exclusively aboard this ship), a Pirates in the Caribbean deck party and live music daily during your voyage. Soak and Splash: Although people may not associate New Orleans with water, a Mississippi River boat tour is a great way to see the city. And once you’re on board the Disney Magic, fun in the sun is taken to a whole new level! Soak and splash in the numerous pools and hot tubs, or climb your way to the ship’s highest point for a three-story plunge on the AquaDunk, a can’t-miss body slide! And of course, there will be plenty of beaches and water activities during Caribbean cruises from New Orleans, with stops in the picturesque ports of call like Grand Cayman and Cozumel, Mexico.