Disney100: Mickey Mouse, Disney Princesses and More Featured in New Figure Series from Enesco

Everyone is welcome to join Disney in celebrating 100 Years of Wonder and for those looking for a special keepsake, Enesco has a variety of figures that meet the need. Spanning decades of Disney classics the new assortment showcases favorite characters amid objects that help to define their stories.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

For 100 years, Disney has been delivering memorable movies, stories and shows featuring relatable characters and unforgettable icons that fans adore.

This year Enesco is helping fans commemorate the milestone, with collectible figurines designed for this special occasion.

Among the assortment of colorful displays are: Mickey and Minnie Disney Princesses Alice in Wonderland Tinker Bell

Each of the designs are part of the Disney100 collection and for added fun, some include objects like stars, a glass slipper, tipping teacup that are important elements to the various stories.

Figure sizing ranges from 3 1/3-inches up to 17-inches tall and sell for $27.99-$74.99.

Guests will find Disney100 Enesco collectibles available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth . Items are expected to ship between August and September 2023.

Items are expected to ship between August and September 2023. Links to the individual items can be found below.

Disney100

Disney 100 Fantasia Mickey Mouse 5 1/2-Inch Statue – $64.99

Disney Showcase Alice in Wonderland Disney 100 Statue – $64.99

Disney Showcase Tinker Bell Disney 100 Statue – $64.99

Disney 100 Minnie Mouse 4 3/4-Inch Statue – $64.99

Disney Traditions Disney 100 Mickey and Minnie Mouse Statue – $64.99

Disney Traditions Disney 100 Mickey Mouse 3 1/2-Inch Statue – $27.99

Disney Traditions Disney 100 Mickey Mouse 17-Inch Statue – $239.99

Disney Princesses

Disney 100 Princess and the Frog Tiana 6-Inch Statue – $74.99

Disney 100 Cinderella Slipper 7-Inch Statue – $74.99

Disney 100 Snow White Poison Apple 7-Inch Statue – $74.99

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.