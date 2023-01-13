“GMA3” Guest List: Morris Chestnut, Kyle Kuzma and More to Appear Week of January 16th

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of January 16th-20th. Among those joining for a virtual visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of January 16th-20th:

Monday, January 16 David Siev ( Bad Axe ) Martin Luther King III, Arndrea King and Yolanda King Scarlett Cochran ( It’s Not About the Money ) Morris Chestnut ( The Best Man: The Final Chapters )

Tuesday, January 17 GMA3 Feature: Paul de Gelder (shark attack survivor) Stephen A. Smith ( Straight Shooter ) Janelle Cohen ( The Folding Book )

Wednesday, January 18 GMA3 Spotlight: School-aged brothers with inspiring morning routine NBA’s Kyle Kuzma with Exclusive Announcement Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, January 19 GMA3 Showcase: Ohio’s first Black-owned cancer center for women Samantha Brown ( Samantha Brown’s Places to Love ) Rocsi Diaz talks healthy eating tips for 2023 with Maya Feller Sam Jay ( You People )

Friday, January 20 GMA3 Feature: Inspiring mom who went back to medical school at the age of 50 Karen Travers (Future of electric school buses) John Michael Hinton (Faith-based illusionist) Tati Gabrielle on new series ( Kaleidoscope )



