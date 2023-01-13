This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.
What’s Happening:
- Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
- The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
- This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and a reality show contestant, along with a variety of musical guests.
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of January 16th-20th:
- Monday, January 16
- Danny DeVito and Lucy DeVito (Little Demon)
- Travis Bennett (You People)
- Tuesday, January 17
- Rob Lowe (9-1-1: Lonestar)
- Storm Reid (Missing)
- Musical Guest Seal
- Wednesday, January 18
- Jennifer Lopez (Shotgun Wedding)
- Chris Perfetti (Abbott Elementary)
- Musical Guests Fall Out Boy
- Thursday, January 19
- Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field (80 for Brady)
- Jacob Latimore (House Party)
- Friday, January 20
- TBA
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 20th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.