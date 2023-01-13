“Jimmy Kimmel Live” Guest List: Cast of “80 for Brady,” Chris Perfetti and More to Appear Week of January 16th

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of January 16th-20th:

  • Monday, January 16
    • Danny DeVito and Lucy DeVito (Little Demon)
    • Travis Bennett (You People)
  • Tuesday, January 17
    • Rob Lowe (9-1-1: Lonestar)
    • Storm Reid (Missing)
    • Musical Guest Seal
  • Wednesday, January 18
    • Jennifer Lopez (Shotgun Wedding)
    • Chris Perfetti (Abbott Elementary)
    • Musical Guests Fall Out Boy
  • Thursday, January 19
    • Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field (80 for Brady)
    • Jacob Latimore (House Party)
  • Friday, January 20
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 20th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.