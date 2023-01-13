This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of January 16th-20th:

Monday, January 16 Danny DeVito and Lucy DeVito ( Little Demon Travis Bennett ( You People )

Tuesday, January 17 Rob Lowe ( 9-1-1: Lonestar ) Storm Reid ( Missing ) Musical Guest Seal

Wednesday, January 18 Jennifer Lopez ( Shotgun Wedding ) Chris Perfetti ( Abbott Elementary Musical Guests Fall Out Boy

Thursday, January 19 Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field ( 80 for Brady ) Jacob Latimore ( House Party )

Friday, January 20 TBA



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 20th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.