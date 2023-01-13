Marvel and Disney Channel Share Trailer for “Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur”

With less than a month until the series debut, Marvel has shared a new trailer and poster for Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, giving another look at the upcoming Disney Channel show.
- In addition to the new trailer, we have also learned that the first six episodes of Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur will be available on Disney+ on February 15th.
- This will follow the February 10th premiere on Disney Channel.
- It was also announced that guest stars Jennifer Hudson and Daveed Diggs will voice the characters of "Mane" and "Rat King", two villains that will be featured in the first season.
- You can get a glimpse of both characters in the trailer below.
- Abd finally, the soundtrack to Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, featuring music from Executive Music Producer and three-time Grammy Award winner Raphael Saadiq will be available February 10 and can be pre-saved here.
About Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur:
- Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, based on Marvel's hit comic books, follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur. After Lunella accidentally brings Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York City, the duo works together to protect the city's Lower East Side from danger.
- Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur stars:
- Diamond White as Lunella (aka Moon Girl)
- Fred Tatasciore as Devil Dinosaur
- Alfre Woodard as Lunella's grandmother, Mimi
- Libe Barer as Lunella's best friend and manager, Casey
- Sasheer Zamata as Lunella's mom, Adria
- Jermaine Fowler as Lunella's dad, James Jr.
- Gary Anthony Williams as Lunella's grandfather, Pops
- Series executive producer Laurence Fishburne in the recurring role of The Beyonder, a curious and mischievous trickster
- Produced by Disney Television Animation, the series is executive produced by Fishburne and Helen Sugland's Cinema Gypsy Productions (ABC's black–ish and mixed-ish, Freeform's grown-ish) and Steve Loter (Kim Possible). Rodney Clouden (Futurama) is supervising producer, Kate Kondell (The Pirate Fairy) and Jeffrey M. Howard (Planes) are co-producers and story editors, and Pilar Flynn (Elena of Avalor) is producer.
- Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur premieres February 10th on Disney Channel and streams shortly thereafter on Disney+.