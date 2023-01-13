Marvel and Disney Channel Share Trailer for “Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur”

With less than a month until the series debut, Marvel has shared a new trailer and poster for Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, giving another look at the upcoming Disney Channel show.

In addition to the new trailer, we have also learned that the first six episodes of Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur will be available on Disney+

This will follow the February 10th premiere on Disney Channel.

It was also announced that guest stars Jennifer Hudson and Daveed Diggs will voice the characters of "Mane" and "Rat King", two villains that will be featured in the first season.

You can get a glimpse of both characters in the trailer below.

And finally, the soundtrack to Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur

About Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur: