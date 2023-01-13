“Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy!” Renewed Through the 2027-28 Season

According to Deadline, ABC Owned Television Stations have renewed the long-running game shows Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! through the 2027-28 season.

What’s Happening:

Both shows, which are the two-most watched shows in syndication, have been renewed for five years through the 2027-2028 season.

This will take Wheel of Fortune through its 45th season and Jeopardy! through its 44th season.

through its 45th season and through its 44th season. The news comes five years after its last big increase was announced, which saw ABC beat Fox to keep hold of both shows for the 2020-2021, 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 seasons after Fox came in with a rival bid.

Jeopardy! is co-hosted by Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik and is the most-watched show in syndication with around 9M viewers weekly, while Wheel of Fortune is hosted by Pat Sajak and Vanna White and is the second most-watched same-day entertainment show on TV after only 60 Minutes.

is co-hosted by Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik and is the most-watched show in syndication with around 9M viewers weekly, while is hosted by Pat Sajak and Vanna White and is the second most-watched same-day entertainment show on TV after only 60 Minutes. Both shows have aired on ABC Owned Television Stations in major markets for over 30 years and currently air on numerous ABC stations, including those in the top four markets: WABC, New York; KABC, Los Angeles; WLS, Chicago; and WPVI, Philadelphia.

Sony Pictures Television produces both Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! and CBS Media Ventures distributes both series.

What They’re Saying: