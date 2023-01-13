“Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy!” Renewed Through the 2027-28 Season

According to Deadline, ABC Owned Television Stations have renewed the long-running game shows Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! through the 2027-28 season.
What’s Happening:
- Both shows, which are the two-most watched shows in syndication, have been renewed for five years through the 2027-2028 season.
- This will take Wheel of Fortune through its 45th season and Jeopardy! through its 44th season.
- The news comes five years after its last big increase was announced, which saw ABC beat Fox to keep hold of both shows for the 2020-2021, 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 seasons after Fox came in with a rival bid.
- Jeopardy! is co-hosted by Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik and is the most-watched show in syndication with around 9M viewers weekly, while Wheel of Fortune is hosted by Pat Sajak and Vanna White and is the second most-watched same-day entertainment show on TV after only 60 Minutes.
- Both shows have aired on ABC Owned Television Stations in major markets for over 30 years and currently air on numerous ABC stations, including those in the top four markets: WABC, New York; KABC, Los Angeles; WLS, Chicago; and WPVI, Philadelphia.
- Sony Pictures Television produces both Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! and CBS Media Ventures distributes both series.
What They’re Saying:
- Steve LoCascio, President of CBS Media Ventures said: “Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! are the crown jewels of syndication, drawing larger audiences than almost every prime-time broadcast show. This new deal is a testament to the power of these shows and the power of broadcast television. Viewers and advertisers alike love these shows, and we are excited that this deal continues the legacy of these brands for years to come.”
- Debra OConnell, president, Disney Networks, said: “We are thrilled to extend our long-running relationship with Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune. These beloved shows are national treasures that we are proud to bring into the top local markets in the country along with ABC’s award-winning, market-leading news and entertainment programming.”
- Suzanne Prete, EVP of Game Shows, Sony Pictures Television, said: “We are delighted to continue to work alongside our great partners at ABC and CBS to bring two of the most iconic game shows in the world to loyal fans across the nation. The ABC stations have added incredible value to the Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! franchises, and we couldn’t be happier to continue our long relationship with them.”