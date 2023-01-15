Photos: Disney Cruise Line 2023 Merchandise Sails on to the Disney Fantasy

Our own Jeremiah is currently sailing aboard the Disney Fantasy for the second ever Pixar Day at Sea cruise. While onboard, he spotted some brand-new Disney Cruise Line 2023 merchandise.

Apparel

We’ll begin with apparel and this 2023 long sleeve tee, retailing for $39.99.

If polos are your thing, there’s this green with blue collar polo, featuring an image of Captain Mickey with 2023 in front. ($49.99)

This great 2023 Disney Cruise Line T-Shirt retails for $34.99.

This 2023 zip-up hoodie featuring Captain Minnie retails for $59.99.

“Magic Meets the Sea” with this hat, which you can pick up for $29.99.

Ornaments, Cups and More

Mickey-shaped ornaments are all the rage these days, and you can get this 2023 variant for $24.99.

This similar, full-Mickey head ornament retails for $29.99.

This Tervis branded water bottle retails for $39.99.

For $22.99, you can get this rather fancy embossed coffee mug.

Finally, savor the memories of your Disney Cruise with this 2023 photo frame. ($14.99)