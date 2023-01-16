Disney Artist Vinyl Series Featuring JLED Coming to shopDisney Tomorrow

Disney fans looking for a fun way to expand their ever-growing collection will love the new Disney Artist Vinyl Series from shopDisney. Artist JLED starts things off with a fun take on the Sensational Six and their unique personalities.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- There’s a new series of Disney collectibles coming to shopDisney as part of the Disney Artist Vinyl Series that they’re calling “A new collection of vinyl figures reimagined in surrealistic style.”
- Artist and designer Jim Ledbetter aka JLED will be the first creator featured and shopDisney has teased at least six characters in the series including:
- Donald Duck
- Goofy
- Daisy Duck
- Mickey Mouse
- Minnie Mouse
- Pluto
- The three dimensional figures are attached to a solid earthtone base with a graffiti-like background that features colorful images and icons that relate to each character.
- Fans will spot Pluto thinking of bones and turtles, Minnie’s inspired by picnics and music; Mickey’s background includes a money safe; Donald dreams of treasure chests; Goofy struts by a cactus and flying cake; and Daisy delights in piggy banks and roller skates.
- Pricing and any edition size has not yet been announced, but the Disney Artist Vinyl Series will be available on shopDisney on January 17th at 7am PT.
- Check back soon for links to the new collectibles.
Free shipping at shopDisney:
Don’t forget that shopDisney purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.