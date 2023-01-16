Disney Artist Vinyl Series Featuring JLED Coming to shopDisney Tomorrow

Disney fans looking for a fun way to expand their ever-growing collection will love the new Disney Artist Vinyl Series from shopDisney. Artist JLED starts things off with a fun take on the Sensational Six and their unique personalities.

There’s a new series of Disney collectibles coming to shopDisney as part of the Disney Artist Vinyl Series that they’re calling “A new collection of vinyl figures reimagined in surrealistic style.”

Artist and designer Jim Ledbetter aka JLED will be the first creator featured and shopDisney has teased at least six characters in the series including: Donald Duck Goofy Daisy Duck Mickey Mouse Minnie Mouse Pluto

The three dimensional figures are attached to a solid earthtone base with a graffiti-like background that features colorful images and icons that relate to each character.

Fans will spot Pluto thinking of bones and turtles, Minnie’s inspired by picnics and music; Mickey’s background includes a money safe; Donald dreams of treasure chests; Goofy struts by a cactus and flying cake; and Daisy delights in piggy banks and roller skates.

Pricing and any edition size has not yet been announced, but the Disney Artist Vinyl Series will be available on shopDisney

Check back soon for links to the new collectibles.

