Discover How Pym Kitchen’s Dome Was Brought to Life at Avengers Campus in Disneyland Paris

A new video shared by Disneyland Paris gives a behind-the-scenes look at how a local company helped bring Pym Kitchen’s dome to life in Avengers Campus.

What’s Happening:

More than a simple lighting fixture, Pym Kitchen’s Dome is a show set element produced thanks to the expertise of Walt Disney Imagineering Paris combined with the unique craftsmanship of local company Créalum’in, specialized in tailor-made lighting items.

In this video, Marie-Céline Chapet, themed light designer for Walt Disney Imagineering Paris, and Sébastien Bévierre, CEO of Créalum’in, explain the challenge their teams faced bringing this extraordinary piece to life.

Note: The video is in French, however you can use YouTube’s Closed Captioning to translate.

Pym Kitchen is an innovation science lab where the food and drinks tell a story.

Just as Ant-Man and The Wasp use “Pym Particles” to grow and shrink to just about anything, Pym Technologies applies this science to the creation of shareable bites, inventive entrees and sweet treats as a buffet.

What’s on the Menu?

The menu includes both large and small versions of popular foods so guests can indulge in giant shareables or sample a variety of smaller bites. The menu includes: Pretzel sandwiches Hot dogs Burgers Cakes Pym Kitchen will also offer a variety of vegetarian options

Oversized Servings Jambalaya Caesar salad with giant croutons 0.5-meter extra-long green beans Pecan pie by the meter Giant blue donuts and mini red donuts

Desserts Mini cheesecakes Carrot cake Red velvet Giant strawberry cream cake Honeycomb cake

