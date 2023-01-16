Stoney Clover Lane Disney Princes Ear Headband Is a Dream Come True!

It’s time to update your Disney Ear Headband collection and Stoney Clover Lane as the perfect style for you. Inspired by Disney Princesses, this pretty pink design is a subtle nod to several beloved heroines and is a great accessory for your Disney bounding look.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

A new Minnie Mouse ear headband has popped up at shopDisney with the specialty design coming from Stoney Clover Lane

While we love the style of Minnie “ears” what we’re all here for is the bow and this fun look will have you embracing the transparent, iridescence of the early aughts, and your favorite Disney Princess too!

The new design features a Stoney Clover Lane signature: quilted ears in pastel pink.

Although not noticeable from a distance, when you get up close, you’ll see the outline of several Disney princesses stitched into the ears making this a perfect option for Disney bounding at the parks as one of the popular leading ladies.

As for that bow we mentioned, it’s perfectly oversized for full visibility and is reminiscent of 2000s ear fashions with its flexible see through material that fans of a certain age will adore.

Guests will find the Disney Princess Ear Headband available now on shopDisney and it sells for $44.99.

and it sells for $44.99. A link to the Ears can be found below.

Free shipping at shopDisney:

Don’t forget that shopDisney purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Disney Princess Ear Headband for Adults by Stoney Clover Lane – $44.99

Silver thread embroidery

Includes Snow White, Cinderella, Aurora, Ariel, Belle, Jasmine, Pocahontas, Mulan, Tiana, Rapunzel and Moana

More Disney Ear Headbands:

If you love this style, tell a friend and don’t forget to check out the other options available on shopDisney that are perfect for every parks visit and mood!