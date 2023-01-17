Comic Artist Jason Pearson Passed Away at the Age of 52

Jason Pearson, a veteran comic artist has passed away at the age of 52.
What's Happening:
- Veteran cartoonist Jason Pearson has passed away at the age of 52.
- His family revealed that he passed away on December 19 from natural causes.
- He was born in 1970 and was one of the founding members of Atlanta-based Gaijin Studios.
- He later broke into comics with the Starman issue in 1991 and worked on many projects with Marvel, including Spider-Man and Deadpool.
- Later on, he brought Body Bags to Dark Horse Comics in 1992, where he published a four-issue mini-series as the debut title for the Blanc Noir line of titles produced by Gaijin.
- Fast forward to 2022, when he told his fans that he was working to complete the long-delayed Body Bags: Don't Die Until I Kill You, which he had created a Kickstarter for in 2015. We do not know how close it came to being completed.
- His final published work was in 2011, when he had a run of work on various X-men titles for Marvel.
- Marvel Entertainment shared a statement on their Twitter page. “We are saddened to hear of the passing of comic artist Jason Pearson. Jason was a brilliant artist with an unmistakable dynamic style in comics, including Deadpool, X-Men, and many other acclaimed titles across the industry. Our condolences go out to his family and friends.”