Hulu Releases Full Trailer for “The 1619 Project” from Onyx Collective, Streaming January 26th

Hulu has released a new poster and full trailer for The 1619 Project, a documentary series from Onyx Collective premiering on January 26th.
What’s Happening:
- Onyx Collective’s six-part documentary series inspired by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones’ The 1619 Project will premiere on January 26th on Hulu.
- Today, Hulu unveiled a new poster for the series (above) and a full trailer (below), expanding on what was previously shown in the teaser.
- The series seeks to reframe the country’s history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans at the very center of our national narrative.
- The episodes – Democracy, Race, Music, Capitalism, Fear and Justice – are adapted from essays from the recently published book, The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story, and examine how the legacy of slavery shapes different aspects of contemporary American life.
- The series, hosted by Nikole Hannah-Jones, is a Lionsgate Production in association with One Story Up Productions, Harpo Films and The New York Times.
- It was executive produced by Nikole Hannah-Jones; Academy Award-winning director Roger Ross Williams; Caitlin Roper, an editor of “The 1619 Project” and The New York Times’ executive producer for film and television; Kathleen Lingo, The New York Times’ editorial director for film and television; and Oprah Winfrey.
- Peabody Award-winning executive producer Shoshana Guy served as the showrunner.
