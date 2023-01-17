Hulu Releases Full Trailer for “The 1619 Project” from Onyx Collective, Streaming January 26th

Hulu has released a new poster and full trailer for The 1619 Project, a documentary series from Onyx Collective premiering on January 26th.

Onyx Collective’s six-part documentary series inspired by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones’ The 1619 Project will premiere on January 26th on Hulu.

will premiere on January 26th on Hulu. Today, Hulu unveiled a new poster for the series (above) and a full trailer (below), expanding on what was previously shown in the teaser.

The series seeks to reframe the country’s history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans at the very center of our national narrative.

The episodes – Democracy, Race, Music, Capitalism, Fear and Justice – are adapted from essays from the recently published book, The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story

The series, hosted by Nikole Hannah-Jones, is a Lionsgate Production in association with One Story Up Productions, Harpo Films and The New York Times.

It was executive produced by Nikole Hannah-Jones; Academy Award-winning director Roger Ross Williams; Caitlin Roper, an editor of “The 1619 Project” and The New York Times’ executive producer for film and television; Kathleen Lingo, The New York Times’ editorial director for film and television; and Oprah Winfrey.

Peabody Award-winning executive producer Shoshana Guy served as the showrunner.