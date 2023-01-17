Character Posters Revealed For “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”

Fans are getting a better look at the characters of the new Marvel film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, thanks to a stack of new character posters released by the studio.

What’s Happening:

Marvel Studios has showcased the new character posters for the upcoming film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania .

. The new posters feature characters from the franchise, including Kang, Cassie Lang, Hank Pym, and others as Ant-Man and the Wasp find themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that pushes them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible.