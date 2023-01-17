Character Posters Revealed For “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”

Fans are getting a better look at the characters of the new Marvel film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, thanks to a stack of new character posters released by the studio.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel Studios has showcased the new character posters for the upcoming film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
- The new posters feature characters from the franchise, including Kang, Cassie Lang, Hank Pym, and others as Ant-Man and the Wasp find themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that pushes them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible.
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania sees Superhero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), and Scott's daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought possible.
- Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer will all return and will be joined by Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang.
- Peyton Reed will also return to direct the third film while Jeff Loveness, known for Rick & Morty, is writing the script.
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to hit theaters on February 17th, 2023.