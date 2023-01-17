Maximum Carnage Will be Unleashed in “Spider-Man 2099: Dark Genesis” This May

Last year, Marvel Comics celebrated the 30th anniversary of its first venture into the dystopian far-future of 2099 with “Spider-Man 2099: Exodus.” This May, Steve Orlando is back with “Spider-Man 2099: Dark Genesis,” a follow up five-issue limited series that will see Miguel O’Hara, AKA Spider-Man 2099, forced to defend his broken world from an overwhelming new threat.

Joining Orlando this time will be artist Justin Mason, known for his recent eye-catching work in “Spider-Punk.”

Together, they’ll shatter expectations with the most bombastic 2099 saga yet as Nueva York is wrapped in the deadly tendrils of a brand-new Carnage.

Luckily, Spider-Man 2099 won’t face it alone as he assembles a team of 2099 heroes, including redefined fan-favorites like Punisher 2099 and Daredevil 2099 and brand-new characters like Blade

As society begins to crumble, Spider-Man 2099 will need all the help he can get—but does the public even want his help? Or do they all just want to watch this world burn? “Spider-Man 2099: Dark Genesis” will release on a weekly schedule, allowing readers to experience 2099 thrills each week in May!

Spider-Man 2099: Dark Genesis #1

Cover by Nick Bradshaw

Spider-Man 2099: Dark Genesis #2

Cover by Nick Bradshaw

Spider-Man 2099: Dark Genesis #3

Cover by Nick Bradshaw

Spider-Man 2099: Dark Genesis #4

Cover by Nick Bradshaw

Spider-Man 2099: Dark Genesis #5

Cover by Nick Bradshaw

