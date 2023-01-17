What Happens at the End of the Day When Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris Closes?

When guests visit Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris, they truly step into a world unlike anything else. But what happens when the final guests leave and the doors close?
What’s Happening:
- Since opening at Disneyland Paris in July 2022, many recruits have visited Avengers Campus to train alongside Spider-Man, Captain America, Black Panther, Thor, Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Loki, Ant-Man, The Wasp, Doctor Strange, Star Lord and Gamora, not to mention Wakanda’s special forces, the Dora Milaje.
- At the end of the day, as the last recruits leave and the doors close, the Campus becomes quiet again and the Avengers make sure that everything is ready to welcome new recruits the next morning. But sometimes things don't go as planned.