Disney Cruise Line is turning 25 this summer, and there is so much to look forward to onboard all five ships from May through September of 2023. Disney Parks Blog shared some of the brand new magic experiences you can enjoy during the Silver Anniversary at Sea.

What's Happening:

Watch a New Fireworks Show Light Up the Night:

In 1998, Disney Cruise Line made history as the first cruise line ever to produce a fireworks show at sea!

In the 25 years since, fireworks have remained a quintessential part of the Disney Cruise Line experience, inspiring core memories for generations of dreamers.

The night sky will shine even brighter this summer as a shimmering new fireworks display premieres on select Silver Anniversary at Sea itineraries.

itineraries. Created in honor of Disney Cruise Line’s 25th anniversary, the limited-time evening extravaganza will uphold the cherished Disney tradition of fireworks and honor Disney’s continuing legacy of adventure.

The dazzling spectacle will be set to the tunes of iconic and beloved Disney music, and anchoring the show will be a brand-new signature song created especially for the Silver Anniversary at Sea.

The 25th anniversary fireworks show will be featured on most Bahamian, Caribbean and Mediterranean cruises this summer.

Say “Cheers” During a Shimmering Soiree:

A captain’s reception is a well-known cruising tradition that has been enjoyed by Disney Cruise Line guests since the very beginning.

In honor of our Silver Anniversary at Sea , Disney is reimagining this time-honored event into a one-of-a-kind celebratory experience, adding an extra dose of magic to sailings this summer.

, Disney is reimagining this time-honored event into a one-of-a-kind celebratory experience, adding an extra dose of magic to sailings this summer. On one evening each cruise, guests will be invited to join their ship’s captain and cruise director in the atrium for an anniversary toast.

The festive affair will feature appearances from Captain Mickey Mouse and Captain Minnie Mouse — dressed for the occasion in their shimmering new looks, of course! — and a delightful rendition of the Silver Anniversary at Sea theme song.

Celebrate with A Limited-Edition Castaway Club Gift:

If you’ve sailed with Disney Cruise Line before, you can be part of the best club on the high seas – the Castaway Club, which recognizes returning Disney Cruise Line guests with exclusive rewards and perks.

Castaway Club Members:

If you are a Castaway Club member who sells during the Silver Anniversary at Sea this summer, you will receive a limited-edition framed art print in your stateroom while supplies last.

The art above was created by Disney artist Joe Kaminski, whose work is featured in The Art of Disney galleries, Disney resort hotels, and Disney Cruise Line ships.