Full Lineup Announced for PaleyFest LA 2023

The full lineup for PaleyFest LA 2023 has been announced. This event will take place in person at the Dolby Theatre from March 31-April 4.

What's Happening:

The Paley Center for Media announces the full lineup for the 40th Annual PaleyFest LA, which will run from Friday, March 31 through Tuesday, April 4 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

PaleyFest LA returns for another year as the spring's hottest television festival with exclusive behind-the-scenes conversations with leading stars from the most acclaimed and buzzworthy TV shows, screenings of special preview and premiere content, never-before-seen TV footage, and an interactive Q&A with festival attendees.

PaleyFest LA selections for 2023 are the opening night event, Disney+ The Mandalorian ABC Abbott Elementary Yellowstone, ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy The Late Late Show with James Corden, Showtime’s Yellowjackets and the festival’s closing night selection Prime Video’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

PaleyFest LA Lineup:

The Mandalorian (Friday, March 31, 7:30 pm PT):

An epic opening night celebration featuring a special screening selected for this event by the producers followed by a conversation and Q&A with:

Jon Favreau, Showrunner & Executive Producer

Dave Filoni, Executive Producer

Rick Famuyiwa, Executive Producer

Plus, additional participants to be announced

Abbott Elementary (Saturday, April 1, 2:00 pm PT):

A hilarious celebration for one of TV’s best comedies! Special screening, conversation, and Q&A with:

Quinta Brunson, “Janine Teagues,” Creator & Executive Producer

Tyler James Williams, “Gregory Eddie”

Lisa Ann Walter, “Melissa Schemmenti”

Chris Perfetti, “Jacob Hill”

William Stanford Davis, “Mr. Johnson”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Barbara Howard”

Plus, additional guests to be announced

Yellowstone (Saturday, April 1, 7:00 pm PT):

The global phenomenon makes its PaleyFest debut! Featuring a special screening selected for this event by the producers followed by a conversation and Q&A with:

Kevin Costner, Executive Producer, "John Dutton"

Kelly Reilly, "Beth Dutton"

Cole Hauser, "Rip Wheeler"

Luke Grimes, "Kayce Dutton"

Kelsey Asbille, "Monica Dutton"

Wes Bentley, "Jamie Dutton"

Gil Birmingham, "Thomas Rainwater"

Jacki Weaver, "Caroline Warner"

Plus additional Guests to be Announced

Grey's Anatomy (Sunday, April 2, 2:00 pm PT):

Celebrating this PaleyFest favorite featuring a special screening selected for this event by the producers followed by a conversation and Q&A with:

Krista Vernoff, Showrunner & Executive Producer

Debbie Allen, Executive Producer, “Catherine Fox”

Chandra Wilson, “Miranda Bailey”

James Pickens, Jr., “Richard Webber”

Kevin McKidd, “Owen Hunt”

Caterina Scorsone, “Amelia Shepherd”

Camilla Luddington, “Jo Wilson”

Kelly McCreary, “Maggie Pierce”

Kim Raver, “Teddy Altman”

Jake Borelli, “Levi Schmitt”

Anthony Hill, “Winston Ndugu”

Alexis Floyd, “Simone Griffith”

Harry Shum, Jr., “Benson ‘Blue’ Kwan”

Adelaide Kane, “Jules Millen”

Midori Francis, “Mika Yasuda”

Niko Terho, “Lucas Adams”

The Late Late Show with James Corden (Sunday, April 2, 7:00 pm PT):

Featuring a special screening selected for this event by the Producers followed by a conversation and Q&A with:

James Corden, Host & Executive Producer

Ben Winston, Executive Producer

Rob Crabbe, Executive Producer

Yellowjackets (Monday, April 3, 7:30 pm PT):

Featuring a special premiere screening selected for this event by the producers followed by a conversation and Q&A with:

Jonathan Lisco, Showrunner & Executive Producer

Ashley Lyle, Showrunner & Executive Producer

Bart Nickerson, Showrunner & Executive Producer

Melanie Lynskey, “Shauna”

Christina Ricci, “Misty”

Juliette Lewis, “Natalie”

Tawny Cypress, “Taissa”

Simone Kessell, “Lottie”

Lauren Ambrose, “Van”

Sophie Nélisse, “Teen Shauna”

Sophie Thatcher, “Teen Natalie”

Samantha Hanratty, “Teen Misty”

Courtney Eaton, “Teen Lottie”

Liv Hewson, “Teen Van”

Steven Krueger, “Ben Scott”

Warren Kole, “Jeff Sadecki”

Kevin Alves, “Teen Travis”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Tuesday, April 4, 7:30 pm PT):

Featuring a Special Preview Selected for this Event followed by a conversation and Q&A with:

Amy Sherman-Palladino, Creator, Writer, Director & Executive Producer

Tickets: