Make Room in Your Marvel Collection for Cuddly “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” Funko Pop! Plush

Marvel fans are excited for the theatrical premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and in the meantime (cue Spacehog) they can shop a new wave of Funko Pop! plush.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- If you’re looking for some Funko collectibles that aren’t of the Pop! or Soda variety, you’ll want to check out the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 plush.
- Four cuddly friends themed to the new film are among the first merchandise offerings from Funko and will make a great addition to any Marvel display. The lineup includes:
- Cosmo
- Groot
- Rocket
- Star-Lord
- Cosmo and Groot appear as they always do while Rocket and Star-Lord are dressed in their navy and red Ravagers uniforms.
- Each plush measures about 7-inches tall and is a fun way to celebrate the fan favorite characters from the MCU.
- The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Funko plush are available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth.
- They sell for $11.99 each and are expected to ship to fans in March or June 2023.
- Links to the individual items can be found below.
Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 Cosmo 7-Inch Plush – $11.99
Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 Groot 7-Inch Plush – $11.99
Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 Star-Lord 7-Inch Plush – $11.99
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is directed by James Gunn and arrives in theaters on May 5, 2023.