Homesick Introduces Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Candle Collection Ahead of Valentine’s Day

As Disney fans prepare for Valentine’s Day, lifestyle brand Homesick has a new Mickey and Minnie candle collection that’s just as sweet as the darling couple. Perfect for you and your sweetheart or your best pal, these long burning candles make for a unique and thoughtful gift.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Homesick and Disney teamed up to create two new fragrances celebrating the original power couple: Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse!
- Whether you’re searching for a special gift for someone you love or or treating yourself to a much deserved reward, you can’t go wrong with Homesick candles.
- These two candles bring the iconic Disney characters to life in fragrance, and are sure to show some love to your Disney-loving Valentine or Galentine this year.
- The company’s signature glass jar candles have a simplistic look that makes them ideal for placing in any room, plus they’re long burning, lasting between 60-80 hours so you can enjoy the calming effect and pleasant scents well after you’ve lit the flame!
- As an added bonus, burn to reveal surprise artwork behind the candle label! Want to take it a step further? Make your gift extra meaningful by adding a personalized note to the jar for an additional $15.
- Mickey and Minnie Candles are available at Homesick.com for $44.
- Links to the individual items can be found below.
“Fall in love with this beautiful fragrance inspired by Disney’s Minnie Mouse. A balance of soft magnolia petals, sweet peony and sandalwood add a timeless joy.”
Disney Minnie Mouse™ Candle – $44
- Top Notes: Magnolia Petals, Lemon Zest
- Mid Notes: Cyclamen, Rose Hips, Amber
- Base Notes: Sandalwood, Musk, Sweet Peony
“A playful blend of spices add a wink of fun, inspired by Disney’s Mickey Mouse. Enjoy pops of Italian mandarin and citrusy grapefruit for an instant smile.”
Disney Mickey Mouse™ Candle – $44
- Top Notes: Italian Mandarin, Grapefruit
- Mid Notes: Peppercorn, Clove, Wild Lily
- Base Notes: Apple Peel, Patchouli, Allspice