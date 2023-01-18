Homesick Introduces Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Candle Collection Ahead of Valentine’s Day

As Disney fans prepare for Valentine’s Day, lifestyle brand Homesick has a new Mickey and Minnie candle collection that’s just as sweet as the darling couple. Perfect for you and your sweetheart or your best pal, these long burning candles make for a unique and thoughtful gift.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Homesick and Disney teamed up to create two new fragrances celebrating the original power couple: Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse!

Whether you’re searching for a special gift for someone you love or or treating yourself to a much deserved reward, you can’t go wrong with Homesick candles.

These two candles bring the iconic Disney characters to life in fragrance, and are sure to show some love to your Disney-loving Valentine or Galentine this year.

The company’s signature glass jar candles have a simplistic look that makes them ideal for placing in any room, plus they’re long burning, lasting between 60-80 hours so you can enjoy the calming effect and pleasant scents well after you’ve lit the flame!

As an added bonus, burn to reveal surprise artwork behind the candle label! Want to take it a step further? Make your gift extra meaningful by adding a personalized note to the jar for an additional $15.

“Fall in love with this beautiful fragrance inspired by Disney’s Minnie Mouse. A balance of soft magnolia petals, sweet peony and sandalwood add a timeless joy.”

Disney Minnie Mouse™ Candle – $44

Top Notes: Magnolia Petals, Lemon Zest

Mid Notes: Cyclamen, Rose Hips, Amber

Base Notes: Sandalwood, Musk, Sweet Peony

“A playful blend of spices add a wink of fun, inspired by Disney’s Mickey Mouse. Enjoy pops of Italian mandarin and citrusy grapefruit for an instant smile.”

Disney Mickey Mouse™ Candle – $44

Top Notes: Italian Mandarin, Grapefruit

Mid Notes: Peppercorn, Clove, Wild Lily

Base Notes: Apple Peel, Patchouli, Allspice

Disney™ The Perfect Pair Bundle – $88