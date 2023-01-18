Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway to Open with Virtual Queue, Individual Lightning Lane at Disneyland Park

We are just days away from the opening of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland Park and now we know guests will use either a virtual queue or individual Lightning Lane in order to experience the new attraction, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

In order to experience Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland Park, guests will need to grab a spot in the virtual queue, with enrollment times opening twice daily, at 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. PT.

There will not be a standby line for this attraction at this time.

Alternatively, guests will have the option to purchase an individual Lightning Lane arrival window, subject to availability.

Starting January 27th, guests will be invited to the grand world "prem-ear" of Mickey and Minnie's latest cartoon short, "Perfect Picnic"—and where better to watch it than Toontown's favorite small-town movie palace, the El CapiTOON Theater!

Guests will be able to tour the lobby inside where they’ll encounter "Mickey Through the Ears," an exploration of the illustrious film career of the world's most famous mouse, featuring movie props and memorabilia, and when it's their turn to step inside the auditorium to enjoy the premiere, where they’ll soon learn to expect the unexpected! Stepping into the whimsical universe of a Mickey Mouse short and hitch a ride on Engineer Goofy's train, what could possibly go wrong?