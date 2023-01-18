“Willow: Behind the Magic” Coming to Disney+ January 25

On the heels of the season finale of Lucasfilm’s all-new action-adventure series Willow based on George Lucas’ fantasy-adventure film, Disney+ has set a January 25, 2023 premiere date for the debut of its original documentary special, Willow: Behind the Magic.
- Featuring the series’ breakout stars and returning legends, the documentary takes viewers behind the scenes for an in-depth look at the making of the hit original series, which debuted on Disney+ November 30, 2022.
- The story of “Willow” began when an aspiring sorcerer, played by Warwick Davis, is whisked away on a journey to protect an infant empress Elora Danan and vanquish the evil Queen Bavmorda from their world of Andowyne.
- Now, the story continues with Davis reprising his titular role as he leads an unlikely crew of heroes – which includes a now-grown Elora, who has just learned of her prodigious birthright – on a quest to protect Andowyne from an even larger foe than they had imagined possible.
- Willow also stars:
- Ellie Bamber
- Ruby Cruz
- Erin Kellyman
- Tony Revolori
- Amar Chadha-Patel
- Dempsey Bryk
- Joanne Whalley
- Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Jonathan Kasdan, Tommy Harper, Wendy Mericle, Roopesh Parekh, Ron Howard, and Samie Kim Falvey serve as executive producers.
- The writers are John Bickerstaff, Hannah Friedman, and Jonathan Kasdan.
- The producers are Stephen Woolfenden, Julia Cooperman, Hameed Shaukat, and Max Taylor.
