Paul Rudd Hilariously Fumbles With The Prompter In New Alamo Drafthouse “Don’t Talk” PSA

Alamo Drafthouse is featuring a new pre show starring Paul Rudd, promoting the new Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania while simultaneously NOT promoting texting and talking during the film.
- To celebrate the upcoming release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania, Paul Rudd has recorded a new “Don’t Talk” PSA for Alamo Drafthouses to show in their theaters.
- The theater, widely known for their irreverent take and unique theatrical viewing environment, is also known for their strict code of conduct.
Their official website states that "At Alamo Drafthouse we respect our guests, our employees, and the work of the filmmakers that unspools on screen. That's why… We have a Code of Conduct that strictly prohibits harassment of any type by anyone at our theater. We have zero-tolerance for talking or using a cell phone of any kind during films. We'll kick you out, promise."
- The new “Don’t Talk” PSA features Ant-Man himself comedically misreading a prompter with an unhyphenated hero name that confuses the star. This serves as a segue into not talking or texting during the film before ending in more prompter-based hilarity.
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania sees Superhero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), and Scott's daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought possible.
- Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer will all return and will be joined by Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang.
- Peyton Reed will also return to direct the third film while Jeff Loveness, known for Rick & Morty, is writing the script.
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to hit theaters on February 17th, 2023.