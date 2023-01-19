Paul Rudd Hilariously Fumbles With The Prompter In New Alamo Drafthouse “Don’t Talk” PSA

Alamo Drafthouse is featuring a new pre show starring Paul Rudd, promoting the new Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania while simultaneously NOT promoting texting and talking during the film.

What’s Happening:

To celebrate the upcoming release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania, Paul Rudd has recorded a new “Don’t Talk” PSA for Alamo Drafthouses to show in their theaters.

Paul Rudd has recorded a new “Don’t Talk” PSA for Alamo Drafthouses to show in their theaters. The theater, widely known for their irreverent take and unique theatrical viewing environment, is also known for their strict code of conduct.

Their official website states that “At Alamo Drafthouse we respect our guests, our employees, and the work of the filmmakers that unspools on screen. That’s why… We have a Code of Conduct that strictly prohibits harassment of any type by anyone at our theater. We have zero-tolerance for talking or using a cell phone of any kind during films. We’ll kick you out, promise. We’ve got backup. We don’t allow anyone under the age of 18 to see a film unless accompanied by a parent or guardian to preserve the experience for all guests. To minimize distractions, we generally don’t admit infants and small children. We do, however, offer Kid Friendly screenings with relaxed talking rules to accommodate families with younger movie fans. We also offer Sensory Friendly screenings open to all ages with raised lights, lower sound, and our most relaxed talking policy. We don’t show paid advertisements on our screens. Instead, if you arrive early you’ll see a custom preshow our video squad has filled with content we think you’ll love.”

The new “Don’t Talk” PSA features Ant-Man himself comedically misreading a prompter with an unhyphenated hero name that confuses the star. This serves as a segue into not talking or texting during the film before ending in more prompter-based hilarity.