“Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur” Character Meet & Greet Coming to Disney California Adventure

As part of a slew of “Celebrate Soulfully” offerings coming to the Disneyland Resort that will honor Black culture and Black History Month throughout February and the rest of the year, a new Meet and Greet featuring Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur is on the way to Disney California Adventure.

What’s Happening:

As part of a number of “Celebrate Soulfully” offerings coming to the Disneyland Resort throughout the year, a new meet and greet featuring characters from the new Disney Channel Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur ,

For a limited time beginning in mid-February at Hollywood Land in the park, guests may encounter Moon Girl from the Disney Branded Television and Disney+

Based on Marvel’s hit comic books, the series follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur, whom she accidentally brings through time into present-day New York City. Equipped with Devil’s fierce loyalty and brawn, the loving support of her family and best friend Casey, Lunella sets out to make a difference and protect her Lower East Side neighborhood from danger.

In addition to Diamond White (voice of Lunella aka Moon Girl), the series stars Fred Tatasciore as Devil Dinosaur; Alfre Woodard as Lunella’s grandmother, Mimi; Libe Barer as Lunella’s best friend and manager, Casey; Sasheer Zamata as Lunella’s mom, Adria; Jermaine Fowler as Lunella’s dad, James Jr.; Gary Anthony Williams as Lunella’s grandfather, Pops; and series executive producer Laurence Fishburne in the recurring role of The Beyonder, a curious and mischievous trickster.

The season one guest cast includes Gideon Adlon, Pamela Adlon, Anna Akana, Ian Alexander, Alison Brie, May Calamawy, Andy Cohen, Wilson Cruz, Daveed Diggs, Asia Kate Dillon, Luis Guzmán, Maya Hawke, Jennifer Hudson, Dr. Mae Jemison, Josh Keaton, June Diane Raphael, Paul Scheer, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Cobie Smulders, Wesley Snipes and Tajinae Turner. Recurring stars include Omid Abtahi, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Michael Cimino, Indya Moore and Craig Robinson.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning