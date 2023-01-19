Disney100: Celebrate The Walt Disney Company with Limited Edition Figurines from Beast Kingdom

The official start to the Disney100 Celebration is almost here, but you don’t have to wait to start shopping! Beast Kingdom is helping fans to commemorate the Walt Disney Company’s anniversary with gorgeous collectible figurines inspired by our favorite characters.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

For 100 years, the Walt Disney Company has been bringing magical characters and incredible stories to life and as they reach a major milestone, several brands are celebrating with new collections that fans of all ages will adore.

Beast Kingdom is one of the companies honoring Disney with an assortment of high end, limited edition figurines that present beloved characters in stunning detail and color that will look great in any Disney collection.

The animated characters featured here are: Mickey Mouse Donald Duck Snow White Stitch

The figurines are part of the Dynamic Action Heroes (which is articulated) and MasterCraft series from Beast Kingdom.

Whether out on a shelf or secured in a display case, these sizable pieces will immediately catch the eye, make for a great conversation starter and provide a fun way to celebrate Disney100.

These collectibles (and more) are available for pre-order directly through Beast Kingdom

They are expected to ship to fans in May 2023 and November 2023. Links to the individual items can be found below.

Mickey Mouse

“The most popular mouse in the world is ready to melt hearts on a desk near you! With his big pair of ears, red shorts, infamous white gloves, and yellow shoes, who better to usher in the very first centennial of Disney than Mickey himself?”

Beast-Kingdom USA | DAH-100 Disney 100 Years of Wonder Mickey Mouse – $59.99

Accessories include:

Disney 100 Year of Wonder, Metallic Color

Two replaceable face sculpts, (Smiling, open mouth smile)

Four (4) replaceable eyes (Up, down, left, right)

Four (4) replaceable hands (Open, relaxed, fist, pointing)

One Ukulele

Special Features:

Disney 100 Years of Wonder Limited Edition release

Disney 100 Years of Wonder commemorative metal color

1:9 scale action figure

16.5 cm height

Coming in May 2023

Snow White

“One aspiring character from the earlier years of Disney and considered the first full-length animated feature is, of course, Snow White. A kind-hearted princess, she is poisoned by an evil queen, falling into a deep sleep that could only be broken by a prince’s kiss!”

Beast-Kingdom USA | MC-062 Disney 100 Years of Wonder Master Craft Snow White – $229.99

The hand-painted sculpture brings to life all the elements of the cheerful character including a fantastic base, which features an apple and owl, symbolizing wisdom.

Disney 100 Years of Wonder Limited Edition release

Manual injection molding, with professionally graded paint

Exclusive iron set plaque

Limited to 3,000 sets worldwide

26 cm wide, 25 cm deep, 40 cm high

Coming November 2023

Stitch

The naughtiest Disney protagonist ever is a small blue alien, codenamed ‘Experiment No.626’—an energetic ball of fun with the biggest smile ever.”

Beast-Kingdom USA | MC-063 Disney 100 Years of Wonder Master Craft Stitch With Frog – $229.99

Hand-painted collectible features a cute frog on Stitch as well as a sand-like base with a numbered, Disney 100 Years of Wonder plaque.

Disney 100 Years of Wonder Limited Edition release

Manual injection molding, with professionally graded paint

Exclusive iron set plaque

Limited to 3,000 sets worldwide

26 cm wide, 25 cm deep, 34 cm high

Coming November 2023

Donald Duck

“Donald Duck appears here in a handsome tuxedo, ready to go to a banquet. Are you ready to join this event together and make some movie magic?”

Beast-Kingdom USA | MC-065 Disney 100 Years of Wonder Master Craft Tuxedo Donald Duck (Platinum Ver.) – $299.99

Professionally sculpted and hand-painted

Limited to only 3,000 pieces worldwide

26.5 cm wide 26.5 cm deep, 40.5 cm high

Coming November 2023

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.