Disney100: Pixar Alphabet Art Series Set Celebrates Characters from 5 Beloved Films

The official start to the Disney100 Celebration is almost here, but you don’t have to wait to start shopping! Beast Kingdom is helping fans to commemorate the Walt Disney Company’s anniversary by going back to the basics with their Pixar Alphabet Art Series set.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

For 100 years, the Walt Disney Company has been bringing magical characters and incredible stories to life and as they reach a major milestone, several brands are celebrating with new collections that fans of all ages will adore.

Beast Kingdom is honoring one of Disney’s most important divisions, Pixar, with a creative and colorful take on the studio’s logo. This six-piece set features every letter of PIXAR along with a bonus Luxo Jr. figure balancing on his favorite ball!

Of course it’s not just the letters that make up the set, but each features dimensional figures of popular film characters: P- Monsters Inc with Mike Wazowski getting chased by human children I- Brave , Princess Merida in the midst of showing her archery skills X- Finding Nemo , journey to the depths of the seas with Nemo and Dory as your guides



A- Toy Story , Woody has always been a brave cowboy ready to save the day

, Woody has always been a brave cowboy ready to save the day R- Turning Red, Mei Li transforms into a Red Panda, bringing tons of laughter along the way

Mei Li transforms into a Red Panda, bringing tons of laughter along the way Luxo Jr., the famous mascot of the animated studio

The Pixar Alphabet Art Series Set is available for pre-order directly through Beast Kingdom

The collection is expected to ship to fans in May 2023. A link to the set can be found below.

“Loved by adults and children alike, Pixar’s gripping stories have taken viewers from distant, ancient lands all the way to the cosmos. In celebration of Disney 100 Years of Wonder, Beast Kingdom’ is launching a collection of Mini D-Stage (Staging Your Dreams) dioramas from the world of Disney.”

Beast-Kingdom USA | Mini Diorama Stage-003-Disney 100 Years of Wonder-Pixar Alphabet Art Series Set – $99.99

10 cm high

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.