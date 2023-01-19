Hundreds of Young Hospitalized Children and Teenagers Invited to Disneyland Paris as Part of the Pièces Jaunes Campaign

The Fondation des Hôpitaux, SNCF Voyageurs, represented by TGV-Intercités and Disneyland Paris invited hundreds of hospitalized children and teenagers, along with their families, to spend an incredible day at Disneyland Paris.

The Fondation des Hôpitaux, SNCF Voyageurs represented by TGV-Intercités and Disneyland Paris invited hundreds of hospitalized children and teenagers along with their families, i.e., nearly 500 people, to spend an unforgettable and heroic day at Disneyland Paris alongside Brigitte Macron, President of Fondation des Hôpitaux, Didier Deschamps, Ambassador of the 2023 Pièces Jaunes [small change collection] campaign and Anne Barrère, Vice President of Fondation des Hôpitaux.

Disneyland Paris has been a partner of the Pièces Jaunes campaign for 30 years now and reaffirms its commitment to this large-scale solidarity campaign led by Fondation des Hôpitaux by inviting hundreds of young Super Heroes – including hospitalized children and teenagers along with their families – to spend a day filled with fun and emotion in the parks, providing escapism from daily life.

Accompanied by more than 100 Disney VoluntEars, young people enjoyed the 30th anniversary celebration shows and entertainment along with parks’ attractions throughout the day.

They notably discovered Avengers Campus where they met their favorite Marvel

This visit gave them the opportunity to put aside their everyday worries for one day, as they immersed themselves in the magic of Disney Parks.

To support this action, TGV-INTERCITES gave 250 sick children and their loved ones free high-speed train rides to go to the Ile-de-France region and spend a day at Disneyland Paris on January 18th. Thus, the costs of round-trip INOUI, OUIGO and INTERCITES high-speed train tickets were borne by TGV-INTERCITES.

From January 11 to February 4, guests are invited to contribute to the campaign by putting coins into the iconic Pièces Jaunes piggy banks placed throughout the Resort. These donations will be added to those made by Cast Members, as well as coins thrown into the Resort fountains over the past few months, with Disneyland Paris committed to doubling the total amount.

This initiative is one of many actions throughout the year – and for more than 30 years – toward children and families with difficult lives, including the support of Disney VoluntEars, Cast Members who volunteer for philanthropic actions in our parks. Since 1991, more than 40,000 hospitalized children have been visited by Disney Characters and VoluntEars.

