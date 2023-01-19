Sesame Street Kids’ Weekend Returns to SeaWorld Orlando, Followed by Elmo and Julia’s Birthday Celebrations

Back by popular demand, everyone’s favorite Sesame Street friends are hosting a party just for kids this Saturday and Sunday, January 21st and 22nd at SeaWorld Orlando.
What’s Happening:
- Families can join Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, Big Bird, and all their favorite furry friends for a fun-filled Sesame Street Kids’ Weekend with hands-on activities, character photo opportunities, and more.
- Kids can gather around Big Bird’s Nest for “Storytime with Big Bird,” where he will be sharing some of his favorite stories at select times throughout the day.
- Families can move and dance to the beat during the coolest party on wheels and celebrate with their favorite friends at the award-winning Sesame Street Party Parade.
- Kids will have a chance to earn special badges for things like Bravery, Helping, Manners, and more all weekend, and join the Everyday Heroes Club. As part of Everyday Heroes Club, guests can meet members of the Orange County Fire and Rescue and the Sheriff’s Office and get an up-close look at first responder vehicles in Sesame Street Land! Each organization will have members present to meet guests, take photos, and answer questions.
- Another exciting activity that will captivate kids during this special weekend will be “Oscar’s Trash Art,” where they can turn everyday materials that may seem like trash into beautiful works of art.
- Some all-new Sesame Street friends are visiting just for Sesame Street Kids’ Weekend.
- Baby Bear, Honker, and Dinger will join the fun. Guests will see them walking around Sesame Street Land, can say hello, and take photos with these characters who are visiting for a limited time.
- In addition to Sesame Street Kids’ Weekend, there are two exciting birthdays in January and February!
- Guests can celebrate Julia’s birthday on January 24th in Sesame Street Land with a special storytime and photo opportunities with Julia.
- The party continues with Elmo’s Birthday Celebration, taking place daily between January 28th – February 3rd, included with park admission.
- Guests can take part in meet-and-greets, a family-friendly DJ dance party, photo opportunities with Elmo and friends, and more surprises in select locations around Sesame Street Land, including:
- Elmo's Birthday Storytime: Elmo has an incredibly special story to tell for his birthday, and he wants to share it with all of his friends! Guests can keep an eye out for his float throughout the day and find a spot to listen nearby.
- Scavenger Hunt: There are so many places around Sesame Street Land for Elmo's pet goldfish, Dorothy, to hide. Families will have fun finding her in a special scavenger hunt!