Sesame Street Kids’ Weekend Returns to SeaWorld Orlando, Followed by Elmo and Julia’s Birthday Celebrations

Back by popular demand, everyone’s favorite Sesame Street friends are hosting a party just for kids this Saturday and Sunday, January 21st and 22nd at SeaWorld Orlando.

What’s Happening:

Families can join Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, Big Bird, and all their favorite furry friends for a fun-filled Sesame Street Kids’ Weekend

Kids can gather around Big Bird’s Nest for “Storytime with Big Bird,” where he will be sharing some of his favorite stories at select times throughout the day.

Families can move and dance to the beat during the coolest party on wheels and celebrate with their favorite friends at the award-winning Sesame Street Party Parade.

Kids will have a chance to earn special badges for things like Bravery, Helping, Manners, and more all weekend, and join the Everyday Heroes Club. As part of Everyday Heroes Club, guests can meet members of the Orange County Fire and Rescue and the Sheriff’s Office and get an up-close look at first responder vehicles in Sesame Street Land! Each organization will have members present to meet guests, take photos, and answer questions.

Another exciting activity that will captivate kids during this special weekend will be “Oscar’s Trash Art,” where they can turn everyday materials that may seem like trash into beautiful works of art.

Some all-new Sesame Street friends are visiting just for Sesame Street Kids’ Weekend.

Baby Bear, Honker, and Dinger will join the fun. Guests will see them walking around Sesame Street Land, can say hello, and take photos with these characters who are visiting for a limited time.