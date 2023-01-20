Emma Frost Faces Off with Mister Sinister in First Look at “Immoral X-Men #1”

Mutantkind's future seems pretty Sinister in a new first look from Marvel at Kieron Gillen and Paco Medina's “Immoral X-Men (2023) #1,” which takes place a decade into “Sins of Sinister.”
- Before “Immortal X-Men” became “Immoral X-Men,” the title offered up a stunning reveal: Mister Sinister had corrupted Professor X, a pinnacle member of the Quiet Council.
- Even though Sinister himself was banished to the Pit of Exile for the crime of killing Hope Summers, a critical member of the Five, his plan can continue with his proxy at the helm… but not even Sinister can predict where that will leave him in ten years' time.
- In “Immoral X-Men #1,” a decade has passed since Mister Sinister successfully enacted his plan. Now, the X-Men exist in a world that adores and respects them… and yet, they still yearn to crush it. In the meantime, Emma Frost will vent her frustrations by taking a few minutes out to crush Mister Sinister.
- A special first look at “Immoral X-Men #1″ finds Professor X and Emma Frost sporting Sinister's signature red diamond on their foreheads as they enjoy another beautiful day on Krakoa.
- Meanwhile, Sinister appears to be wandering the city streets as a free man… until Emma finds him hard at work in his lab, at least. She attacks him with a chain, only for him to defend himself with one of his inventions.
- However, his attempts to resist are futile, with Emma choking him out as she gazes upon his latest creation: Rasputin of “House of X/Powers of X” fame.
- How will Sinister scheme his way out of this one? Find out in “Immoral X-Men #1,” on sale February 22.