As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for January 23rd-28th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
GMA Guests for the Week of January 23rd-28th:
- Monday, January 23
- John Quiñones’ speaks with Robb Elementary staffer Amy Marlin about healing after the Uvalde shooting
- Hilary Duff (How I Met Your Father)
- Zach Shallcross (The Bachelor)
- Maya Feller (Eating from Our Roots)
- Tuesday, January 24
- Elizabeth Wagmeister, Chris Connelly and TikToker Juju Green talk Oscar nominations
- Wednesday, January 25
- Nikole Hannah-Jones (The 1619 Project)
- Ann Lightfoot and Kate Pawlowski (Done & Done Home)
- Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev
- Thursday, January 26
- TikToker Keith Lee
- Deals and Steals: Skincare with Tory Johnson
- Friday, January 27
- Chef Jeff Mauro
- Performance by Elle King
- Saturday, January 28
- Deals and Steals: Winter Skincare with Tory Johnson
