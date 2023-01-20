“GMA” Guest List: Nikole Hannah-Jones, Hilary Duff and More to Appear Week of January 23rd

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for January 23rd-28th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of January 23rd-28th:

  • Monday, January 23
    • John Quiñones’ speaks with Robb Elementary staffer Amy Marlin about healing after the Uvalde shooting
    • Hilary Duff (How I Met Your Father)
    • Zach Shallcross (The Bachelor)
    • Maya Feller (Eating from Our Roots)
  • Tuesday, January 24
    • Elizabeth Wagmeister, Chris Connelly and TikToker Juju Green talk Oscar nominations
  • Wednesday, January 25
    • Nikole Hannah-Jones (The 1619 Project)
    • Ann Lightfoot and Kate Pawlowski (Done & Done Home)
    • Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev
  • Thursday, January 26
    • TikToker Keith Lee
    • Deals and Steals: Skincare with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, January 27
    • Chef Jeff Mauro
    • Performance by Elle King
  • Saturday, January 28
    • Deals and Steals: Winter Skincare with Tory Johnson
    • Maya Feller (Eating from Our Roots)

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.