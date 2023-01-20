As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for January 23rd-28th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of January 23rd-28th:

Monday, January 23 John Quiñones’ speaks with Robb Elementary staffer Amy Marlin about healing after the Uvalde shooting Hilary Duff ( How I Met Your Father ) Zach Shallcross ( The Bachelor ) Maya Feller ( Eating from Our Roots )

Tuesday, January 24 Elizabeth Wagmeister, Chris Connelly and TikToker Juju Green talk Oscar nominations

Wednesday, January 25 Nikole Hannah-Jones ( The 1619 Project ) Ann Lightfoot and Kate Pawlowski (Done & Done Home) Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev

Thursday, January 26 TikToker Keith Lee Deals and Steals: Skincare with Tory Johnson

Friday, January 27 Chef Jeff Mauro Performance by Elle King

Saturday, January 28 Deals and Steals: Winter Skincare with Tory Johnson Maya Feller ( Eating from Our Roots )



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.