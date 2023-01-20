Live with Kelly and Ryan has announced their special guests for the week of January 23rd. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts.

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Ryan for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

Live with Kelly and Ryan is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Ryan Guests for the Week of January 23rd-27th:

Monday, January 23 Sarah Michelle Gellar Zach Shallcross ( The Bachelor Makeover Your Wallet Week: Farnoosh Torabi (Easy ways to save for retirement)

Tuesday, January 24 Josh Duhamel ( Shotgun Wedding ) Brianne Howey ( Ginny & Georgia ) Makeover Your Wallet Week: Bola Sokunbi (tips on investing and budgeting in a challenging economy)

Wednesday, January 25 Nia Long ( You People ) Chase Elliott (NASCAR champion racecar driver) Makeover Your Wallet Week: Rebecca Jarvis (How to repair bad credit and get out of debt)

Thursday, January 26 Hilary Duff ( How I Met Your Father Makeover Your Wallet Week: Anthony O’neal (How to build true wealth and leave a legacy)

Friday, January 27 Rachel Bilson Makeover Your Wallet Week: Jean Chatzky (Tips for a mini money makeover)



Live with Kelly and Ryan is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.