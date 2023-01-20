Get Ready for National Polka Dot Day with These Minnie Mouse Collections

Everyone’s favorite lifestyle muse, Minnie Mouse, is inspiring the 2023 National Polka Day (January 22) celebration with her unique dose of positivity. Of course a key element to Rocking the Dots is to go shopping and there are plenty of fun merchandise collections starring Minnie that are available now.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

It’s almost time to Rock the Dots and now one does it better than Minnie Mouse! In honor of National Polka Dot day, Disney is encouraging fans to celebrate in #minniestyle, whether it’s intention setting, self-care, focus on friendships, fun with fashion and more.

For those who want to join in the celebration of Polka Dot Day, Disney is highlighting some of their favorite products featuring the style icon.

Guests can shop apparel, accessories, and home good from a wide variety of retailers including; Harney and Sons Hanna Andersson shopDisney Her Universe BlendJet Basin And more

However you choose to Rock the Dots, be sure to have fun!

Follow @DisneyStyle on TikTok

Keep It Cozy

Whether it’s lazy mornings or sleepovers with your best pals you can keep the fashion fun going with cozy pajamas, slippers, and a steaming cup of tea.

Fashion and Accessories

You don’t have to just wear polka dots to channel Minnie Mouse! Her Universe, Torrid, Loungefly, and RayBan have stylish options full of lots of pink and red that we know Minnie would adore.

Family Fun

Fans of all ages can show off their Minnie Mouse fandom at the office, home and even the pool! Add these colorful offerings to your collection and share the Minnie fun to your friends.

On the Go

Whether traveling for work or just taking some much needed time off, there are plenty of ways to incorporate Minnie Style into your daily life. Our favorite girl can be spotted on BlendJet, PopSockets, Planners and even luggage, so plan for adventure and then pack it up and let’s get the show on the road.

Home and Beauty Products

We all want to look and feel our best and a great self-care routine and gorgeous pair of earrings can do the trick. Don’t miss out on these pretty pink selections from PMD Beauty, Basin, BaubleBar and Stoney Clover Lane.