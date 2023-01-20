“Rick Riordan Presents” Unveils 2023 Release Calendar

After teasing a number of covers, Rick Riordan Presents has unveiled their 2023 release calendar, promising a great year of reading with follow-ups, new series, and books in the world of Percy Jackson.

What’s Happening:

Recently, the publishers behind the novels have been posting a lot of cover reveals for 2023’s Rick Riordan Presents titles, promising that 2023 is going to be a huge year for the imprint. Promising a brand-new series coming very soon, and a couple of highly anticipated follow-ups to books from years past, plus a few epic series conclusions, they have no shortage of great reading up their sleeves for the year.

In addition to the new releases from the RRP imprint, there are also two upcoming books set in the world of Percy Jackson!

Rick Riordan Presents 2023 release calendar:

February 7th: WINSTON CHU VS. THE WHIMSIES BY STACEY LEE



Twelve-year-old Winston Chu is supposed to learn impulse control at the cooking academy his mom enrolled him in. But learning to think before he acts won’t happen overnight.

While skateboarding home with a pie in hand, Winston inadvertently stops a robbery at Mr. Pang’s Whimsies, an oddities shop in Chinatown. As a reward, Mr. Pang invites Winston to choose any item in the store. But the strange old man warns Winston to browse carefully, for the first thing Winston touches will be the thing he gets. Before Winston can decide, a magpie flies under a shelf, and he impulsively grabs an old broom to sweep it out.

Mr. Pang hands him the broom, along with a dustpan. “Two for one. Congratulations.”

Deflated, Winston returns home, determined to put the broom incident behind him. Or at least in the closet. But when some of his most beloved possessions go missing, all Winston can think about are the broom and dustpan. Did they somehow take his stuff? And what―or who―will they dispose of next?

It’s time to break into Mr. Pang’s Whimsies, where clearly there’s more going on than meets the far-seeing eyeball. It’s time to fight magic with magic. And this time, Winston better have a plan.

May 2nd: THE SUN AND THE STAR: A NICO DI ANGELO ADVENTURE BY RICK RIORDAN AND MARK OSHIRO



As the son of Hades, Nico di Angelo has been through so much, from the premature deaths of his mother and sister, to being outed against his will, to losing his friend Jason during the trials of Apollo. But there is a ray of sunshine in his life—literally: his boyfriend, Will Solace, the son of Apollo. Together the two demigods can overcome any obstacle or foe. At least, that’s been the case so far . . .

Now Nico is being plagued by a voice calling out to him from Tartarus, the lowest part of the Underworld. He thinks he knows who it is: a reformed Titan named Bob whom Percy and Annabeth had to leave behind when they escaped Hades’s realm. Nico’s dreams and Rachel Dare’s latest prophecy leave little doubt in Nico’s mind that Bob is in some kind of trouble. Nico has to go on this quest, whether Mr. D and Chiron like it or not. And of course Will insists on coming with. But can a being made of light survive in the darkest part of the world? and what does the prophecy mean that Nico will have to “leave something of equal value behind?”

May 16th: LAST CANTO OF THE DEAD BY DANIEL JOSÉ OLDER



Two gods-turned-teenagers wage simultaneous battles in the Caribbean and Brooklyn in this breathless sequel to Ballad & Dagger.

Mateo Matisse and Chela Hidalgo are not just two teenagers in love–they’re powerful gods in human form. Powerful enough to have saved their Brooklyn diaspora community from the wrath of an ancient enemy and to have raised their once-sunken native island of San Madrigal from the sea.

But soon they discover that their problems are far from over. On the shores of San Madrigal, two creature armies are battling for survival. And on the streets of Brooklyn, a once tight-knit community is divided, with two sides at each other’s throats. But worst of all, a heartbreaking prophecy rips these two young lovers apart, sending Mateo back to the city, where cops are now patrolling the streets, and keeping Chela tethered to the island, where chaos and death lurk around every corner.

August 1st: FURY OF THE DRAGON GODDESS BY SARWAT CHADDA



What would you do if you could change the past? What mistakes would you correct? What injustices would you prevent from ever happening? What do you want more than anything? There’s only one thing Sikander Aziz wants: to have his brother, Mo, back.

When Sik gets his hands on the mythic tablet of destinies, his wish is granted. Sik is overjoyed . . . until he learns that it’s not only his brother’s destiny he changed, but everyone’s.

The more Sik tries to fix things, the more things fall apart, leading to a confrontation with Lugal, the god of insanity. Lugal wants to use the tablet to avenge the betrayal he suffered at the hands of the other gods long, long ago. He intends to resurrect his mother, Tiamat, the primordial dragon goddess and unleash destruction on a cosmic scale.

It’s up to Sik, Belet, and their new demonic bestie, Rabisu, to save not just the day but existence itself and prove once and for all that the pen is far mightier than the sword.

September 5th: THE SPIRIT GLASS BY ROSHANI CHOKSHI



All her life, Corazon has been waiting for her twelfth birthday, the day her magic might finally wake up and she can begin training as a babaylan under her aunt, Tina. With magic, Corazon plans to bring her parents back from the dead and no longer have to rely on a soul key to allow visits with their ghosts for a few hours every Saturday night.

But when a vengeful ghost steals Corazon’s precious key, the fragile balance between the human world and the spirit realm is thrown out of whack. Aunt Tina reveals that if Corazon wants her magic to awaken, then she must lay the ghost to rest by fashioning a new soul key. With her rather bloodthirsty gecko companion, Saso, Corazon embarks on a quest through the spirit realms. But they must move quickly, for if the ghost gets through the spirit glass, all hope will be lost.

September 12th: SERWA BOATENG’S GUIDE TO WITCHCRAFT AND MAYHEM BY ROSEANNE A. BROWN



After a lifetime of fighting creatures of black magic, twelve-year-old Serwa Boateng has just learned a devastating secret about herself. Now she’s on the run from the organization of Slayers she trained her whole life to join.

Serwa’s only ally is her aunt Boahinmaa, an obayifo who urges Serwa to embrace black magic. Boahinmaa and her underlings are on the hunt for the Midnight Drum, from which they hope to free Serwa’s grandmother. When they learn that the Abomofuo have hidden the Midnight Drum deep within the Smithsonian Museum of African Art in Washington, D.C., what do they do? Stage a heist to steal it, of course!

For their plan to succeed, Serwa will have to get close to her rival, a Slayer named Declan Amankwah, without revealing her aunt’s plot. Declan gets under her skin like no one else . . . and might just force Serwa to confront some truths she’s tried hard to deny.

September 26th: PERCY JACKSON AND THE OLYMPIANS : THE CHALICE OF THE GODS BY RICK RIORDAN



The original three heroes from The Lightning Thief, Percy Jackson, Annabeth Chase, and Grover Underwood, are reunited for their biggest challenge yet: getting Percy to college when the gods are standing in his way.

After saving the world multiple times, Percy Jackson is hoping to have a normal senior year. Unfortunately, the gods aren’t quite done with him. Percy will have to fulfill three quests in order to get the necessary three letters of recommendation from Mount Olympus for New Rome University.

The first quest? Help Zeus’s cup-bearer retrieve his goblet before it falls into the wrong hands. Can Percy, Grover, and Annabeth find it in time?

THE HEROES OF OLYMPUS BOOK 3: THE MARK OF ATHENA: THE GRAPHIC NOVEL ADAPTED BY ROBERT VENDITTI AND ORPHEUS COLLAR

In The Son of Neptune, Percy, Hazel, and Frank met in Camp Jupiter, the Roman equivalent of Camp Half-Blood, and traveled to the land beyond the gods to complete a dangerous quest. The third book in the Heroes of Olympus series will unite them with Jason, Piper, and Leo. But they number only six–who will complete the Prophecy of Seven?

With old and new friends joining forces, a marvelous ship, fearsome foes, and exotic settings, The Mark of Athena is another unforgettable adventure by master storyteller Rick Riordan, captured in an exciting adaptation.

October 10th: DAWN OF THE JAGUAR: A SHADOW BRUJA NOVEL BY J. C. CERVANTES



Shadow bruja Ren Santiago has been relentlessly pursued by the evil Aztec Lords of Night, who claim that she is destined to be their queen. To escape their clutches, Ren has to make a bargain with Ixtab, queen of the underworld. Ixtab gives her ten days to retrieve the crown of jade and shadow that Ren discarded. If Ren fails, she will remain in the underworld for eternity.

How will Ren manage to accomplish this task and also save her friends from the Lords of Night? The answer lies not in manipulating shadows or time, but in recognizing the awesome power that has always been inside her.

October 17th: FOX SNARE: A THOUSAND WORLDS NOVEL BY YOON HA LEE



While on a mission to cement peace between the Sun Clans and the Thousand Worlds, Min the fox spirit and her ghost brother Jun get stranded on a death planet with Haneul the dragon spirit and Sebin the tiger spirit. To survive, the young cadets will have to rely on all their wits, training, and supernatural abilities. And let’s not forget the Dragon Pearl . . .

This thrilling conclusion of the Thousand Worlds trilogy, told in alternating points of view, will put readers under a delightful spell as it transports you to worlds full of both danger and wonder.