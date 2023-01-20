Rock ‘Em Socks To Kickoff Year-Long Disney100 Collection on January 23rd

2023 is a big year for the Walt Disney Company as they celebrate their 100th anniversary. Rock ‘Em Socks is joining the festivities with new designs rolling out all year long!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Rock ’Em Socks, a leader in unique and trendy socks, has announced the launch of a new collection D100 – the 100th anniversary of the iconic Disney brand.

The collection is set to release a new design on the 23rd of each month for all of 2023, allowing Disney fans to collect and complete their set.

Each pair of socks is made with high-quality materials and features the iconic stories that Disney fans worldwide resonate with.

With a new design releasing each month, the collection is sure to delight Disney fans of all ages. Expect an array of character features from all 100 years of history.

The first D100 design will be available on RockEmSocks.com

Check back soon for a link to the new socks!

What They’re Saying:

“Rock ’Em is extremely excited to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Disney by releasing commemorative styles that will give our fans something to look forward to each and every month. Our launch cadence will keep the Disney magic alive throughout the year.”

“We are confident that Disney fans will love the D100 collection, and we can’t wait to showcase all the designs.”

About Rock ‘Em Socks

Rock ’Em Socks is the World’s Largest Sock Store, with designs created and produced daily in Orlando, Florida.

With over 10,000 designs to choose from, there’s a “Sock for Every Story.” Rock ’Em cut through the industry to turn a long-forgotten item of your wardrobe into a bold statement on your feet.

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.